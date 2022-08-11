Subscribe
Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

By Tom Kenning
Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

Iberdrola commissions Europe's largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

High irradiation and political stability the key drivers for Chile's solar sector

OMERS takes US$100 million stake in 'world's largest' solar O&M business NovaSource

Origami's steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

FTC Solar's revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

Borrego signs first utility-scale PV O&M contracts

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

A difficult 2021 for Array Technologies appears to have given way to a positive 2022 as the company recovers from damaging supply side issues. Image: Array

US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has bounced back from a difficult 2021 by posting strong Q2 2022 financial results mainly due to its acquisition of STI Norland, while upcoming tailwinds could buoy its performance further still moving through the year.

In Q2, Array executed US$1.9 billion of contracts and awarded orders in the second quarter of this year, up 110% on the same period last year, according to its Q2 2022 financial results.

A total of US$1.5 billion of this amount were from its Array Legacy Operations segment while US$0.4 billion came from STI Norland, which it acquired in January this year to help international expansion plans.

Array’s revenue increased to US$429 million in Q2, up 116% on US$196.5 million for the prior-year period, primarily driven by the acquisition of STI Norland which contributed revenue of US$72.7 million. The rest of the revenue jump was driven by an increase in both the total number of megawatts shipped and an increase in average selling prices (ASP).

“This substantial [revenue] growth is a testament to not only Array’s product and service offerings, but also our ability to provide flexible solutions for our customers in a shifting demand landscape while also maintaining a relentless focus on operational execution,” said Kevin Hostetler, Array Technologies CEO.

Indeed, the results demonstrate the bouncing back that Array expected after a 2021 beset by supply chain challenges and project delays. “This continued progress demonstrates we are on the path to restoring our historical margins as our mix of new, higher priced, contracts continue to improve,” Hostetler added.

Meanwhile, Hostetler expressed reassurance with president Biden’s recent executive order to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years and to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies, including PV modules and module components. He said it would help around US$240 million of projects that were designated as at risk, to make forward progress.

Furthermore, if passed, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes US$369 billion in energy security and climate change programmes over the next 10 years would also provide clarity on the long-term incentive structure for the solar industry, said Hostetler.

The company’s gross profit increased 131% to US$47.4 million, compared to US$20.5 million in the prior year period, while its gross margin increased to 11.1% from 10.4%, driven by a larger portion of higher priced contracts and the STI acquisition.

“In addition to our top line growth, in the second quarter we also delivered gross margin of 11.1%, which was our third consecutive quarter of improvement,” Hostetler noted.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to US$25.9 million, compared to US$9.9 million for the prior-year period.

Net loss to common stockholders was US$15 million compared to a net loss of US$5.5 million during the same period in the prior year, and basic and diluted loss per share was US$0.10 compared to basic and diluted loss per share of US$0.04 during the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was US$14.2 million compared to adjusted net income of US$3 million during the same period in the prior year.

Read Next

OMERS takes US$100 million stake in ‘world’s largest’ solar O&M business NovaSource

August 10, 2022
OMERS Private Equity has acquired a minority stake in the Arizona-headquartered solar operations & maintenance (O&M) provider NovaSource Power Services.

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

August 10, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

August 9, 2022
The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could bolster opportunities for Clearway Energies, according to Roth Capital Partners.

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

August 9, 2022
Solar tracker maker FTC Solar and energy contractor AUI Partners have teamed up to provide solar tracking solutions for distributed generation (DG) projects under 20MW within an eight week time frame.

District of Columbia regulator approves 73MW solar PPA for default power supply

August 9, 2022
The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) has approved a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewables developer Invenergy for 73MW of solar power to meet a 5% renewables target for district’s default electricity supply.

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

August 8, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes US$369 billion in energy security and climate change programmes over the next ten years, passed in the US Senate on Sunday, paving the way for its movement to the House of Representatives and subsequent signing by President Joe Biden.

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

Origami's steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

How to properly protect you solar PV assets from theft and vandalism, now and in the future

Iberdrola commissions Europe's largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

