Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

News

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

News

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

News

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

News

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker’s revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

Features, Guest Blog

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

News

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Array’s order book stands at more than US$1.8 billion. Image: Array Technologies.

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies is expecting to bounce back from a 2021 beset by supply chain challenges and project delays, as its order book reaches a new high and becomes more geographically diverse.

The US company posted a 2% year-on-year decline in revenue to US$853.3 million, which management said was the result of increased lead times for deliveries caused by supply chain and logistics tightness, as well as delayed solar projects.

To meet customer delivery schedules in Q4, the company used parts that were more expensive, but faster to project sites, Array CFO Nipul Patel revealed during a conference call with investors. “These are difficult trade-offs that occur when supply chains are tight and shipping lead times get extended,” he said.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 decreased to US$43.2 million, compared to US$160.5 million for the prior-year period, due to lower gross margins and higher operating expenses. Gross margin decreased to 9.7% from 23.2%, driven by lower price contracts, Patel said.

The results come in far below forecasts the company made early last year, having since made adjustments to its 2021 guidance after experiencing “unprecedented” increases in material and logistics costs which impacted earnings in Q1.

In Q4, the company recognised higher-than-expected material costs due to changes in its supply chain plan to maintain customer delivery schedules, said Jim Fusaro, who is stepping down as CEO later this month.

“Even with an already large and geographically diverse supply chain, we faced the challenges and certainly felt the pain of having to constantly rework supply chain plans to ensure we could meet build schedules,” Fusaro said during the call. As a result, the company has increased its supplier base by 40% in the last year.

Array organically more than doubled executed contracts and awarded orders from its legacy business to US$1.4 billion last year. Combining that with orders from STI Norland – the Spanish tracker manufacturer it recently acquired – Array’s order book stands at more than US$1.8 billion, a 163% increase year-on-year. Around a quarter of the executed orders and awarded contracts are outside the US as the company increasingly looks to expand into new markets.

Array said the STI deal allows it to significantly expand its international footprint while being less concentrated in the US.

Despite warnings by US solar players this week that their operations are already being impacted by the Department of Commerce’s decision to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by manufacturers in Southeast Asia, Array’s planning assumptions for 2022 assume there will be “no material impact” from the AD/CVD inquiry.

Patel said during the conference call that the company has been in constant contact with its customers to understand the impact the ruling might have on their ability to secure modules.

For 2022, management expects revenue to be US$1.45 – 1.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be US$170 – 210 million.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, array technologies, company results, financial results, project delays, supply chain, trackers

Read Next

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

April 6, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has appointed Kevin Hostetler as its new CEO after its current CEO Jim Fusaro stated his intention to retire by the end of the year.
Sponsored

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker’s revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

April 6, 2022
Solar project sites with meaningful terrain variance are becoming the norm. Nextracker’s latest innovation in single-axis tracking mitigates the cost and schedule risk associated with deploying projects on challenging terrain.

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

April 6, 2022
More than 90% of respondents to a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) survey said that the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) is having a “severe or devastating impact” on their business.

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

April 5, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies will supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, USA.

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

March 31, 2022
SMA Solar Technology’s sales for 2021 came in below prior expectations for the year as the inverter supplier was impacted by a shortage of electronic chips – a headwind it expects to persist in the coming months.
PV Tech Premium

‘Fit for 55 can be thrown in the bin’: PV players discuss Europe’s push to scale up deployment

March 31, 2022
Solar players in Europe have called for efforts to accelerate renewables deployment and unlock more corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) volumes in light of the European Union’s (EU) push for more energy independence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Jules Scully hears from them directly.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Renewables ready to ‘turn marathon into a sprint’ as IPCC report calls for acceleration

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021