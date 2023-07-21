Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Array Technologies secures Texas partner to allow meeting IRA tax credit conditions

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company is targeting the domestic content adders included in the IRA, which require 100% US-made steel. Image: Array Technologies

A new steel mill in Temple, Texas will supply steel tubing to solar tracker supplier Array Technologies for use in its deployments at utility-scale PV projects in the US.

The news follows the Internal Revenue Service’s guidance on the domestic content tax credits included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers a 10% bonus to renewables projects that meet its criteria for domestically-sourced components and material.

Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of structural and mechanical-grade steel tubing, operates the new mill which was inaugurated last month. Array said that the companies’ partnership will create new manufacturing jobs and employ automation technology to increase efficiency in production.

A report from the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) last week found that the US solar sector saw a 3.5% increase in jobs between 2021-22.

“Our collaboration with Array Technologies advances our market leadership in serving the evolving needs of the US solar power and solar manufacturing sectors,” said Kevin Marks, president at Lock Joint Tube. “By utilising domestically-sourced steel, Lock Joint Tube enables our customers to maximise domestic steel content, which has become essential to the expansion of clean, renewable energy throughout the country underpinned by a growing US-based supply chain.”

Under the IRS’ domestic content guidance, steel products used in a solar PV array must be 100% US-made in order to qualify for the extra tax credits. Tracker supplier companies in the US are relatively well-poised to benefit from this: Nextracker in particular has established four steel mills across the US to supply its tubing for utility-scale PV.

The rest of a PV system, including modules, inverters, balance-of-system components and, crucially, cells must meet a minimum 40% domestic content threshold to qualify for the 10% adder. From 2026 this will increase to 55%.

Array Technologies saw almost 50% revenue growth in 2022 compared with 2021.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
array technologies, domestic content requirement, Inflation Reduction Act, steel mill, trackers, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023