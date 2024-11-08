Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

News

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

New South Wales, Australia, secures highest generation allocation in CIS tender

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

News

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

‘Australia needs 6-7GW of utility-scale renewable energy per year’

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink
CEO Kevin Hostetler said “the overall momentum of the business remains strong” despite uncertainties. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted US$231 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA of US$46.7 million in its Q3 2024 financial results.

The figures represent a decline from the previous quarter, when revenues were US$255.8 million and EBITDA was US$55.4 million, but Array said it is forecasting “solid business momentum” going into the rest of 2024 and 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In its earnings call, CEO Kevin Hostetler said: “While this quarter’s orders and the number of projects awarded in the market were a bit muted, given the election uncertainty and other market factors, the overall momentum of the business remains strong.”

PV Tech looked into the uncertainty that stems from the election in detail earlier this week. Other factors include the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff investigation, which has introduced some uncertainty over project financing to the US market; Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits, which are are still being worked through; and interconnection delays that continue to pose a barrier to US project development.

Despite these uncertainties, Array predicts that 2025 will see “incremental improvements” to the market and its own fortunes. Hostetler said: “At quarter end, our overall domestic pipeline of opportunities was over three-times larger than the end of Q3 2023.”

In its earnings presentation, Array Technologies said that 2025 will bring clarity over the AD/CVD tariffs, bipartisan political support for utility-scale solar, despite the change in government, and a more favourable financing environment. Indeed, a report from Mercom capital partners last month showed that “significant uncertainties” cut around US$7 billion from corporate financing in the solar sector in Q3 2024.

Hostetler was optimistic about the company’s future, noting: “Our orderbook remains healthy at US$2 billion, with over 20% of our global orderbook now representing orders of OmniTrack, which demonstrates the rapid expansion of solar projects utilising land with diverse terrain.

“Additionally, a significant portion of orders in our domestic orderbook include customers evaluating domestic content, and we remain confident in our ability to provide 100% domestic trackers.”

The domestic content tax bonus adds a 10% boost to the IRA’s production tax credit (PTC) if 40% of a project consists of US-made components. These include modules and their constituent parts, as well as trackers, racking, inverters and other system components.

Array Technologies broke ground on a tracker manufacturing facility in New Mexico in April this year. It has supply deals in place with US steel producers to support its domestic operations and eligibility for the domestic content bonus.

In addition to the domestic content bonus, Array Technologies said that use of the IRA’s 45X Manufacturing Credit drove its gross margin up to 35.4% from 26% in Q3 2023. It received the credits for producing torque tubes and structural fasteners for its tracker products.  

For the full year 2024, Array Technologies expects revenues in the range of US$900 million to US$920 million and adjusted EBITDA between US$170 million and US$180 million. These figures were adjusted down based on its Q3 results.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, array technologies, domestic content, election, finance, financial results, Inflation Reduction Act, trackers, us

Read Next

Enlight's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

November 8, 2024
Clenera has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Arizona Public Service (APS) for its Snowflake A solar-plus-storage project.
Image: Voyager Renewables (LinkedIn).

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

November 8, 2024
Danish renewable energy investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has launched a new Australian subsidiary, with eyes to deliver 6GW of new solar PV and wind energy in the next 10-years.
Solar panels deployed on sandy ground in the Indian state of Rajasthan

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

November 7, 2024
The Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat need a “concerted effort” to maintain their central roles in the country’s energy transition, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
Manufacturing at a FREYR plant.

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

November 7, 2024
Freyr Battery has agreed to acquire a 5GW module manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas from Trina Solar.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6, 2024
Specific policy details are still unclear, but Donald Trump's return to the White House will have undoubted consequences for US solar.
PVcase-Prospect_240830_300dpi
Sponsored

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

November 6, 2024
Learn more about data risk in solar energy development in PV Tech's webinar with PVcase, next Wednesday 13th November at 4 pm GMT.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.