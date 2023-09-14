Array Technologies signs two new deals to strengthen domestic supply chain

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has signed two deals to strengthen its domestic supply chain.
Array Technologies reinforced its ten-year partnership with the Extruded Aluminum Corporation (EAC), aluminium extrusion manufacturer, through a US$35 million expansion plan as EAC will add one of the largest aluminium presses in Michigan.
The investment will also expand Array Technologies’ US manufacturing footprint with additional aluminium extrusion capacity. EAC manufactures multiple recyclable extrusion products that contain recycled aluminium within their extrusions, including structural fastening clamps, used in the manufacture of solar panels.
“This strategic alliance not only elevates the dependability of our supply chain but also offers our customers a reduced risk profile. By focusing on proven US manufacturers like EAC, we can enhance on-time delivery and exceptional quality, supporting our clients in meeting stringent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requirements,” said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies, of the EAC deal.
In a separate deal, Array Technologies signed a long-term agreement with steel producer Steel Dynamics to secure a fixed supply of coil for its projects in the US.
As a result of this deal, more than 85% of Array Technologies’ component portfolio can now be sourced from the US, making it easier for customers to meet domestic content requirements in the IRA Steel Dynamics sources the coil from its flat roll steel mills located in Indiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
“Array’s collaboration with Steel Dynamics is a powerful affirmation of our dedication to a robust and flexible domestic supply chain,” added Hostetler.
