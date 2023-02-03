Subscribe
Array Technologies to manufacture solar trackers in Australia for 130MWdc project

By Simon Yuen
Image: Array Technologies.

US tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has won a contract to supply solar trackers for a 130MWdc solar farm in Australia.

Array Technologies claimed that it would be the first solar tracker company to set up local manufacturing operations for solar power projects in Australia, while it is also the first tracker supplier to be awarded a contract for the Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 auction.

The auction is designed to grow renewable energy manufacturing and “help Victoria meet its commitment to achieving 100% renewable electricity consumption for its operations by 2025”.

“We recognise the need to transition to a clean energy future and producing locally sourced components is an important step in that transition,” said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies.

He added that along with the environmental benefits, the contract would help the company meet the growing demand for renewable energy utilities, expedite project schedules and have economic benefits for Australia.

Array Technologies also won contracts to strengthen its business last year. Last November, it announced that it would supply its DuraTrack trackers for a 750MWdc PV project in Ohio developed by EDF North America.

