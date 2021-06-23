Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Asia Pacific solar and wind investments to double by 2030 – Wood Mackenzie

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Asia Pacific solar and wind investments to double by 2030 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 70MW floating solar plant at an irrigation lake in Vietnam. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Annual investment in solar and wind generation in the Asia Pacific region could double to US$1.3 trillion by 2030 compared to the previous decade, with policy targets and cost declines boosting growth, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

China, Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan are expected to be top contributors to renewables investments in the region, which is set to add an average of 140GW of solar and wind capacity each year by the end of the decade, accounting for two-thirds of total power capacity additions.

With China aiming for more than 1,200GW of installed solar and wind by 2030, Wood Mackenzie forecasts this will require at least 534GW of renewables to be added in the next decade. As of March this year, the country had 259GW of installed solar, and the sector is set to be boosted by new measures aimed at fast-tracking PV project development.

Southeast Asia is set to benefit from US$14 billion of annual solar and wind investments by 2040, forming just under half of total power investments in the region. Vietnam was a star performer in 2020, with more than 9GW of rooftop PV installed before a feed-in tariff deadline.

Elsewhere, Malaysia is set to increase its installed solar capacity fourfold by the end of the decade, according to research from consultancy Fitch Solutions, thanks in part to improved financing incentives and the country’s successful tender policy.

“Southeast Asia is one of the hottest solar market regions in the world, with installed capacity more than doubling every year since 2018. There will be a momentary slow down with subsidies pulled back, but the region will add over 100GW of solar in the next ten years,” said Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Rishab Shrestha said.

Southeast Asia is also expected to be an important destination for module shipments from Seraphim, whose president told PV Tech earlier this month that the manufacturer is looking to build on a host of supply deals in the region, as well as in Australia and Europe. The China-headquartered firm announced plans late last year for a 750MW module assembly plant in Vietnam that will produce its S3 and S4 series half-cell modules.

With Asia Pacific at the epicentre of solar technology innovation, Wood Mackenzie said the region is the test field of new technologies that have great potential to lower solar capital expenditure as well as operations and maintenance costs.

Principal analyst Xiaojing Sun added: “Solar’s economic competitiveness rests on the industry’s continued leverage on new technologies to reduce levelised cost of electricity, increase project reliability and enhance electricity production. We are going to see many technology innovations bearing fruit in the region in the coming years.”

This July will see more than 300 industry insiders connect online for the seventh Solar & Storage Finance Asia Summit hosted by our publisher, Solar Media. Taking place from 6-8 July, the event will host more than 50 speakers discussing the latest trends in Asia’s solar and storage investment markets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
asia pacific, china, market research, ssfasia, wood mackenzie

Read Next

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

June 23, 2021
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech Research, explores how solar PV has become dependent on low-cost manufacturing, facilitating a dominance by China-based players, and how the industry could engage with current scrutiny of solar’s supply chain.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

June 14, 2021
Asia boasts a growing number of markets with solar development pipelines in excess of 1GW, a new report by Fitch has found, with the region dominating the consultancy’s project database analysis this year.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

June 8, 2021
A round-up of the latest project news, as Mytilineos is chosen as EPC for a project in Uzbekistan, Clenergy forms a deal with the local Kongtong government for 150MW and CleanCapital teams up with CI Renewables for a 29MW portfolio.

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

June 2, 2021
The first phase of GCL System Integration Technology's (GCL-SI) 60GW module factory in Hefei, in China’s Anhui Province, is on track to start production this September.

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021