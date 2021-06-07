Solar Media
News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews
Polaris Li, president at Seraphim. Image: PV Tech.

Module manufacturer Seraphim is aiming to build on a string of recent supply deals to further increase shipments to markets accross Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe.

Speaking to PV Tech at last week’s SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, Seraphim president Polaris Li said the China-headquartered company has a major focus on foreign markets, where it expects to see a significant increase in demand this year.

On Friday, the company announced an agreement to supply 1GW of its S4 series modules to Ukraine-based solar company Rodina Energy Group, further increasing its market share in Central and Eastern Europe following a deal in April with Poland-based Menlo Electric for more than 100MW of module shipments this year.

In Southeast Asia, meanwhile, Seraphim revealed plans last year for a 750MW module assembly factory in Vietnam to produce its series S3 and S4 modules and also secured a 183MW module supply deal in the Philippines.

Polaris Li said for the remainder of 2021, the company is focused on the manufacture of its S4 module range, which features 182mm silicon wafers with PERC, multi-busbar, half-cell technologies. The series, released last December, has a maximum power output of up to 540W and is available in both monofacial and bifacial formats.

He also revealed that mass production of the company’s S5 range, using 210mm-sized cells, will begin from the end of this year or in early 2022.

With a current global production capacity of 5.5GW, Seraphim has 11GW of PV products being used in more than 40 countries.

module supply, seraphim, seraphim solar, snec 2021

