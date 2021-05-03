Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

News

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 102MW floating PV project in a coal mine subsidence area of China’s Anhui Province. Image: Sungrow Floating.

China installed 5.56GW of solar in Q1 2021, new data from the country’s National Renewable Energy Consumption Monitoring and Warning Center has revealed.

Data released last week also revealed that at the end of March China’s total installed solar capacity had reached 259GW, an increase of around 24.2% year-on-year following last year’s significant ramp-up in installations.

The most prolific regions of China for solar installations in the first quarter of 2021 were Shandong (1.28GW), Shaanxi (490MW), Anhui (470MW), Guangdong (430MW) and Jiangsu (400MW).

A heat map of solar installs in China in Q1 2021. Image: National Renewable Energy Consumption Monitoring and Warning Center.

Of the 5.56GW of solar installed in China in Q1, just over 3GW was installed within the distributed generation segment, itself up 76.7% year-on-year and accounting for more than half of total solar solar installed in China in the period. Large-scale solar installation in the China has been hindered at the start of this year by numerous factors, including an increase in module prices.

But as prices are expected to stabilize, ground-mount solar installation in China is widely anticipated to soar towards the end of this year, tapping into the usual rush in the third and fourth quarters. Analyst consensus is for between 60 – 75GW of solar to be installed in China this year.

Adjustments to China’s Annual Renewable Energy Management Measures are also expected to be introduced in Q2, and the grid connection of wind and solar projects are to be accelerated as a result.

According to the Notice on Development and Construction of Wind/PV Power Installations in 2021 (Draft) issued by the National Energy Administration, a multi-guarantee system of guaranteed grid connections and market-oriented grid connections will be built. All provinces in China will have to complete new grid connection projects necessary for the country to meet annual minimum non-hydropower consumption obligation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, china policy, deployment, distributed solar, large-scale solar, policy, regulation

Read Next

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

April 19, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has confirmed its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company.

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

April 13, 2021
Europe’s power networks need to embrace flexibility and whole systems approaches on much larger scales if they are to be capable of accommodating the levels of renewable power necessary to hit 2030 targets.

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

April 9, 2021
A draft proposal put forward by China’s National Development and Reform Commission could see subsidies for new solar projects phased out, starting this year.

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

April 8, 2021
The US Department of the Treasury has revealed how new renewable tax incentives will be paid for by a tax raid on the fossil fuel industry, eliminating subsidies for oil and gas companies.
PV Tech Premium

Familiar uncertainties as India charts new solar territory

April 8, 2021
After a challenging year, India’s solar sector stands primed for something of a rebound. But a host of familiar issues, from the perilous state of DISCOMs to regulatory uncertainty, run the risk of stymying future growth. Vinay Rustagi, managing director at consultancy Bridge to India, talks to PV Tech about the future prospects for Indian solar.

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

April 6, 2021
SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of a major change to initial manufacturing agreements.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021