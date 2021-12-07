Solar Media
News

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

India solar deployment slows as module prices bite

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

How digital drone technologies are transforming solar plant construction management

Features, Guest Blog

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News
JinkoSolar expects its n-type Tiger Neo series of modules to be responsible for more than 25% of total shipments next year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar is forecasting that more than 25% of its module shipments next year will be attributable to its n-type TOPCon module range.

Last week the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member revealed that it was to embark on a major n-type expansion, targeting around 16GW of n-type cell manufacturing capacity by the end of Q1 2022.

And speaking to PV Tech, JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian further revealed that the SMSL manufacturer expects to ship around 10GW of n-type TOPCon modules in 2022, equivalent to more than 25% of its total shipment guidance for next year.

Jinko formally launched its n-type TOPCon module series, dubbed Tiger Neo, last month. The module has a maximum power output of 620W and a mass production conversion efficiency of 22.3%.

The company said it was aiming to capitalise on more than two years’ experience in n-type technologies by launching the product ahead of shipping its first modules later next year.

More detail on JinkoSolar’s n-type capacity expansion can be read on PV Tech Premium here.

jinkosolar, manufacturing, module shipments, n-type, tiger neo, topcon

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

December 7, 2021
PV Tech Premium speaks to Dany Qian, vice president at JinkoSolar, to get the inside story about the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s 16GW n-type expansion and plans to take the lead in TOPCon.

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

December 6, 2021
The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

December 2, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar has signed a 2GW module supply deal with Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

November 30, 2021
JinkoSolar has slashed its shipments guidance for the year, reducing its top end guidance by more than 5GW as it blamed ongoing logistics issues and port blockages.
PV Tech Premium

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

November 19, 2021
In recent years the solar industry has seen some of the largest and cheapest contracts awarded in the MENA region. But with concerns over component price and availability, what can the industry expect from the solar sector in the MENA region in the medium-term?

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

