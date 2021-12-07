JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

JinkoSolar expects its n-type Tiger Neo series of modules to be responsible for more than 25% of total shipments next year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar is forecasting that more than 25% of its module shipments next year will be attributable to its n-type TOPCon module range.

Last week the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member revealed that it was to embark on a major n-type expansion, targeting around 16GW of n-type cell manufacturing capacity by the end of Q1 2022.

And speaking to PV Tech, JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian further revealed that the SMSL manufacturer expects to ship around 10GW of n-type TOPCon modules in 2022, equivalent to more than 25% of its total shipment guidance for next year.

Jinko formally launched its n-type TOPCon module series, dubbed Tiger Neo, last month. The module has a maximum power output of 620W and a mass production conversion efficiency of 22.3%.

The company said it was aiming to capitalise on more than two years’ experience in n-type technologies by launching the product ahead of shipping its first modules later next year.

