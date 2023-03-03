Astronergy supplies 154.4MW n-type modules to PV plant in Germany

The modules will be used in the Döllen PV project, one of the largest open space PV parks in Germany. Image: Astronergy

Chinese solar panel manufacturer Astronergy has delivered 154.4MWdc of modules to Germany to build a TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) PV plant.

The ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV modules will be used to materialise a TOPCon PV plant in Döllen, Brandenburg. Financed by the CEE Group and developed by Antlike Solar, the Döllen PV plant will be selling energy on a PPA basis. After grid connection later in 2023, the PV plant will supply more than 150,000MWh of green electricity per year.

“The new solar park at the Döllen site impresses with a nominal output of 154.4 MWp and at the same time illustrates the potential of renewable energies as a central component of the energy transition,” said Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group.

The Döllen PV project is currently one of Germany’s largest open space PV parks, according to Astronergy.

In January, Astronergy announced that 355MW of its ASTRO N n-type TOPCon modules were to be installed at the Walla Walla Solar Farm in New South Wales’ Riverina region. The Walla Walla farm is expected to be completed in 2024 and is forecast to generate an annual 700,000MWh of electricity.