Atlas Renewable Energy inks 100MW PPA with Brazilian construction materials company

Solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Brazilian construction materials company Votorantim Cimentos to provide the latter’s operations with 100MW of solar energy.
The power will come from Atlas Renewable Energy’s 787MWp Luiz Carlos solar project located in the municipality of Paracatu, Minas Gerais. The company said 470MWp will be allocated to Votorantim Cimentos.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Moreover, the power provided through this agreement will support the energy needs of Votorantim Cimentos’ production units and distribution centres located in the south, southeast, and midwest regions of Brazil.
Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy, said the PPA “contributes to building Brazil’s sustainable production supply chain powered by clean energy”.
Votorantim Cimentos added that 75% of its energy consumption in Brazil will come from renewables after procuring power from the Luiz Carlos solar project.
Atlas Renewable Energy is developing several solar projects in Brazil. In November 2023, the company secured US$447.8 million from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) to develop a 902MWp single-phase project in Brazil.
The Vista Alegre solar plant will supply electricity to aluminium producer Albras for 21 years through a PPA. Construction of the solar PV plant began last year and the project is set to start supplying clean energy, with an expected annual power generation output of 2TWh, to Albras by 2025.
Meanwhile, Atlas Renewable Energy commissioned 600MW of solar PV in Brazil last September. Located in the eastern state of Minas Gerais, the two solar plants – Lar do Sol and Casablanca – have an installed capacity of 239MW and 359MW, respectively. Atlas Renewable Energy signed a 19-year PPA in 2021 to sell power produced at the Lar do Sol plant to chlorine producer Unipar, and a 15-year deal to sell power from the Casablanca project to mining company Anglo American.