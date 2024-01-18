Atlas Renewable Energy inks 100MW PPA with Brazilian construction materials company

Moreover, the power provided through this agreement will support the energy needs of Votorantim Cimentos’ production units and distribution centres located in the south, southeast, and midwest regions of Brazil.

Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy, said the PPA “contributes to building Brazil’s sustainable production supply chain powered by clean energy”.

Votorantim Cimentos added that 75% of its energy consumption in Brazil will come from renewables after procuring power from the Luiz Carlos solar project.

Atlas Renewable Energy is developing several solar projects in Brazil. In November 2023, the company secured US$447.8 million from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) to develop a 902MWp single-phase project in Brazil.

The Vista Alegre solar plant will supply electricity to aluminium producer Albras for 21 years through a PPA. Construction of the solar PV plant began last year and the project is set to start supplying clean energy, with an expected annual power generation output of 2TWh, to Albras by 2025.

Meanwhile, Atlas Renewable Energy commissioned 600MW of solar PV in Brazil last September. Located in the eastern state of Minas Gerais, the two solar plants – Lar do Sol and Casablanca – have an installed capacity of 239MW and 359MW, respectively. Atlas Renewable Energy signed a 19-year PPA in 2021 to sell power produced at the Lar do Sol plant to chlorine producer Unipar, and a 15-year deal to sell power from the Casablanca project to mining company Anglo American.