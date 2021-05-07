Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures loan for 359MWp solar plant in Brazil

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy secures loan for 359MWp solar plant in Brazil

News

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

News

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

News

Equinor enters Polish solar market with 1.6GW pipeline purchase

News

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Atlas’s 67.1MWp São Pedro solar project in the Brazilian state of Bahia. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

Latin America-focused solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has obtained a US$150 million loan to finance the construction of its 359MWp Lar do Sol – Casablanca PV project in Brazil.

The funding was secured from IDB Invest, which is the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, and Norwegian financial services group DNB Bank.

Set to be developed in the state of Minas Gerais, Lar do Sol – Casablanca will feature 880,000 bifacial modules, generate 805GWh per year and supply power to mining company Anglo American through a 15-year power purchase agreement announced last year.

The loan transaction followed a similar format to recent financing for Atlas’s 187MWp Jacaranda solar plant, which is under construction in the Brazilian state of Bahia and is also financed by IDB Invest and DNB Bank.

Atlas CEO Carlos Barrera said the two institutions have become “important allies in structuring innovative financing solutions” to help in the transition to renewables. He added: “We look forward to continue accelerating the Brazilian market’s renewable energy potential in a sustainable manner, while providing the best-in-class solutions to large energy consumers.”

Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy was launched in 2017 and is owned by UK-based investment firm Actis. The developer currently has four operational PV projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of more than 420MW. It also has solar portfolios in Chile, Mexico and Uruguay.

A deal announced last month will see utility-scale battery energy storage systems deployed at Atlas’s renewables projects as part of a collaboration with Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
atlas, atlas renewable energy, brazil, financing, project financing, south america

Read Next

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

April 29, 2021
French utility Engie has doubled its renewables deployment targets in Chile as part of plans to end its coal-fired generation activities in the country by 2025.

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

April 21, 2021
International renewables developers are rushing to secure projects in Brazil before the government takes away subsidies for new solar and wind farm installations next year.

Opdenergy enlists BBVA to lead financing for 725MWp Spanish solar portfolio

April 21, 2021
Independent power producer Opdenergy has mandated BBVA as the underwriting entity for financing the development and construction of its 725MWp backlog of solar projects in Spain.

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

April 6, 2021
A 12.9MW floating PV plant is set to be deployed at a hydropower reservoir in Albania thanks to a loan provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

March 19, 2021
Indian PV developer Adani Green Energy has raised a US$1.35 billion debt package to initially support the construction of a 1.69GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind projects in the state of Rajasthan.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

News

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021