News

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

News

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

News

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

News
AT&T has previously signed a PPA with Invenergy for 500MW of solar. Image: AT&T

US telecoms and entertainment giant AT&T has inked two new virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with energy trader Vitol for 155MW of solar.

The two solar PV sites are the 80MW Bluegrass project in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland and the 75MW Swiftwater project in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Both are owned by affiliates of Vitol, and are expected to be fully operational in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Each will create up to 300 construction jobs.

The new deals with Vitol bring the company’s total portfolio to over 1.7GW of capacity, supporting AT&T’s commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations by 2035.

Joe Taylor, vice president of global infrastructure optimisation and implementation at AT&T, said: “In addition to reducing our emissions footprint, deals like the ones with Vitol allow us to hedge against changes in energy costs and support economic development in communities we serve. It’s a win-win-win.”

AT&T has previously signed a PPA with Invenergy for 500MW of the 1,310MW Samson Solar Energy Centre in Texas, claiming this to be the largest US corporate solar energy deal at the time. Google and Honda are also offtakers for the project, which Invenergy claims will be the largest solar project in the US once it is operational from next year.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

29 March 2022
Now in its 10th sell-out year, Large Scale Solar returns to Lisbon in 2022. We are excited to gather together face-to-face with the European solar industry as we provide unique and exclusive access to a powerful selection of the market's key stakeholders. Join this elite summit to find out how the market is maturing, which new markets are becoming more exciting, how technology is evolving and who's driving the market forward into the 2020s. Always senior, packed with developers, EPCs, utilities and investors this is the event for companies serious about European solar PV.
at&t, corporate ppa, corporate vppa, large scale solar, maryland, pennsylvania, ppa, us solar, vitol, vppa

