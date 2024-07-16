Aurora Solar acquires Lyra to streamline solar permitting and automation

US-based software provider Aurora Solar has acquired solar design tool Lyra to grow its business in residential plan set services and automation.
Aurora Solar said Lyra’s permit packaging software can help solar professionals automate, create and export permit-ready design plans, as the solar permitting process can be challenging for homeowners and installers alike. It added that complex regulations from Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) and the solar industry’s heavy reliance on manual data entry contribute to significant delays and increased costs of solar installations.
By integrating Lyra into Aurora Solar’s platform, Aurora Solar can alleviate the challenges by providing instant and permit-ready proposals, reducing costs with enhanced project delivery efficiency, the company said.
“Lyra’s advanced automation software for plan sets is the solution the solar industry needs to alleviate a key homeowner pain point — the often agonising local permitting process – and cut down on wasted time and energy for solar professionals,” said Chris Hopper, CEO at Aurora Solar.
Additionally, Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Lyra is part of the former’s strategy to be the market leader in US residential plan set services and automation, according to Hopper.
Last year, Aurora Solar published a report to examine the growth of the US residential solar industry thanks to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). PV Tech Premium also spoke with Hopper about the advantages of using AI-powered software to streamline the process of installing solar panels.