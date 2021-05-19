Solar Media
News

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

News

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

News
UL said the deal complements its existing advisory, certification and testing services. Image: UL.

UL has acquired US solar software company Clear Sky Analytics, a deal the renewable energy advisory said will boost its capabilities to assess PV plant performance.

Founded in 2017 by Ajay Saproo and John Corson, who will both join UL, Clear Sky Analytics has developed software that analyses solar asset performance and provides prescriptive insights. The firm has to date provided development and operational insight for more than 150 PV projects.

Having previously partnered with UL on various projects, Saproo said the companies’ combined capabilities will “drive technological advances in navigating the complexities of managing solar plants over the project lifecycle”.

UL said the acquisition complements its portfolio of advisory, testing, certification and software services for the solar industry. “Enabling our customers to plan, finance, build, operate and manage solar energy projects is key to the overall transition from our fossil fuel energy present to a renewables intensive future,” added Jason Fischer, president, Enterprise and Advisory at UL.

The deal comes two months after UL launched software called HOMER Front & UL Analysis that aims to help project developers evaluate the profitability of utility-scale solar, wind and storage systems.

Other recent developments in the renewables software segment have seen US firm Power Factors expand to support 110GW of solar and wind assets through the acquisition of Sweden’s Greenbyte last month and Germany’s 3megawatt this week.

