Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

News

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

News

The power play: disrupting organised crime against solar farms

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Trump latest tariff raises duty on Chinese solar products to 60%

News

Amazon, Iberdrola ink 476MW solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain and Portugal

News

288MW Lightsource bp Texas solar portfolio comes online

News

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

News

Scatec revenue drops YoY and on quarterly basis in Q4 2024

News

EDF Renewables inaugurates 375MW/600MWh solar-plus-storage in California

News

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.
Neoen’s 36MW Griffith solar PV plant in new South Wales was Australia’s top solar asset. Image: Neoen Solar

French renewable power producer Neoen’s 36MW Griffith solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, was the best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in terms of AC capacity factor in January 2025.

This is the second month running that the Griffith plant has topped the list of best-performing Australian solar assets. This is according to David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, who noted that utility-scale solar PV and wind generated 4.8GWh across the month, a 12% increase year-on-year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Whilst December 2024 was a month dominated by solar PV assets in New South Wales, January 2025 features a mix of New South Wales, Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland.

Rounding off the top five assets is Beijing Energy International (BJEI) Australia’s 300MW Wellington North, acquired from Lightsource bp in 2023, Sun Energy’s 100MW Merredin plant in Western Australia, also featuring in the top five for the second month running, CIMIC Group’s 130MW Glenrowan PV plant in Victoria and Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio’s 200MW Blue Grass plant in Queensland.

Image: Rystad Energy (David Dixon via LinkedIn).

Dixon previously said that, on an annual basis, renewable energy generation across the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) reached 92TWh or 39% of total generation.

Casting an eye to the future, Dixon predicts that this 39% figure will increase to around 43-45% in 2025, with several gigawatts of solar PV, including rooftop and utility, as well as wind capacity, to be energised and commissioned across 2025. This will also be aided by utility-scale battery energy storage capacity doubling to over 6GW by year-end.

Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

According to the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics, which encompasses Q4 of 2024, grid-scale solar PV output achieved a new quarterly high average on the NEM, reaching 2,212MW, an increase of 9% YoY.

AEMO said variable renewable energy generation from grid-scale solar PV rose by 259MW YoY due to newly connected facilities and those progressing through the commissioning processes.

This increase in generation capacity was cited as a result of BJEI’s Wellington North PV plant and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia’s 353MW Walla Walla PV plant, which was energised in November 2024.

Casting an eye to the future, UK-based research group Cornwall Insight said last year that the NEM will likely add 150GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage capacity by 2043. A report outlines that the installed capacity for these technologies is expected to rise from 52GW in 2025 to 208GW by 2043, representing a 300% increase.

NEM deemed ‘outdated and stalling investment’

Despite the growing solar PV in Australia, advocacy and engagement platform Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) has said that the outdated NEM design is stifling investment in large-scale renewable energy projects.

Indeed, CEIG stated that the NEM’s outdated design, built around an era of coal and gas power, jeopardises investment in technologies such as solar PV, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Richie Merzian, CEO of the Clean Energy Investor Group, said the ongoing retraction of US policy away from renewables is an opportunity for Australia to attract investment into its energy transition.

“Australia has an incredible opportunity to attract investment to our energy market if our market settings are right. “Investors need clear, effective and predictable signals to drive the investment needed to replace the ageing, unreliable coal fleet,” Merzian said.

Despite this, the Australian government launched a review of the NEM last year, aiming to identify how it will operate in the coming decades and facilitate the uptake of solar PV.

Merzian noted that this review will be a key step in ensuring the NEM is fit for purpose.

“The Federal government’s independent review of the NEM is a key step toward creating a grid that supports firmed renewable energy and the CEIG looks forward to working with the panel,” Merzian said.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
nem, neoen, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, solar pv, victoria, western australia

Read Next

Pictured: Brandon A. Smith, Mayor of Greenwood; Alex Zhu, CEO of ES Foundry; John R. McCravy, III, South Carolina House District 13; and Dayne Pruitt, Greenwood County Councilmember.

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

February 3, 2025
The site will produce 3GW of passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) crystalline silicon solar cells by Q3 2025, ES Foundry said in an announcement.
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

288MW Lightsource bp Texas solar portfolio comes online

February 3, 2025
The portfolio comprises two projects: the 163MW Starr Solar in Starr County and the 125MW Second Division Solar project in Brazoria County.
Alpex Solar is currently increasing its module nameplate capacity from 450MW to over 2GW across two assembly plants in India. Image: Alpex Solar.

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

February 3, 2025
PV Industry figures in India have welcomed government proposals to boost the country’s domestic solar and clean energy manufacturing sector.
Image: EDF Renewables North America

EDF Renewables inaugurates 375MW/600MWh solar-plus-storage in California

February 3, 2025
The company announced last week that the Desert Quartzite project in Riverside County, California, began operations in December 2024.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

February 3, 2025
Australia-based Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) has suggested that the outdated National Electricity Market (NEM) design is stifling investment in large-scale renewable generation projects in Australia.
National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

January 31, 2025
National Grid Renewables has begun construction on a solar project in Ohio and completed construction on two others in Minnesota.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

News

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

Trump latest tariff raises duty on Chinese solar products to 60%

News

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

News

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.