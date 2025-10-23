Subscribe To Premium
Australia: Queensland rooftop solar surpasses 5GW output milestone for the first time

By George Heynes
October 23, 2025
Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

The state now hosts approximately 7.2GW of installed rooftop solar capacity. Image: Queensland government.

Queensland’s rooftop solar PV systems have exceeded 5GW of output for the first time, marking a milestone in Australia’s distributed solar capacity expansion.

According to data analysis by Geoff Eldridge of consultancy Global Power Energy, the state achieved approximately 5,053MW on 21 October, with output edging higher to around 5,064MW the following day.

The achievement represents the third consecutive day of record-breaking performance for Queensland’s rooftop solar installations, demonstrating the rapid acceleration of distributed generation capacity across Australia’s sunniest state.

The milestone occurs during what Eldridge describes as “the second half of the record season,” suggesting additional records are likely over the coming month as seasonal conditions align to maximise solar generation.

The record in Queensland comes as Australia continues to rapidly increase the number of rooftop solar PV systemsinstalled nationwide. Indeed, as previously reported by PV Tech, Australia’s total installed rooftop solar reached 26.8GW in the first half of 2025.

Queensland’s rooftop solar milestone contributes to broader renewable energy achievements across Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans Australia’s eastern and southern states and territories. 

Separately, utility-scale solar and wind recently hit a record 47.2% electricity share in the NEM, demonstrating the combined impact of distributed and centralised renewable energy generation.

Meanwhile, integrating rooftop solar with utility-scale renewables has created new renewable energy records, with solar PV providing 17GW during peak generation periods.

Rooftop solar contributed 12.8% of Australia’s total energy generation in the first six months of 2025, up from 11.5% in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth trajectory aligns with AEMO’s Integrated System Plan projections, which expect rooftop solar to contribute 36GW to the NEM by 2030, supporting the federal government’s 82% renewable energy target.

Queensland is expected to continue its rapid rise in installed rooftop solar PV capacity, as the industry battles with stricter planning rules on utility-scale solar and wind developments.

According to the Queensland government’s eagerly anticipated Energy Roadmap 2025, which was released on 13 October, an additional 6.8GW of wind and solar capacity is expected to become operational, with another 4.4GW projected to be added by 2035.

The roadmap paints a transformation ahead for Queensland’s electricity grid, where energy storage technologies will become the system’s backbone. By 2030, the state expects to host at least 3.1GW of short-duration batteries, representing a 2.4GW increase from 2025.

australia, grid, nem, queensland, rooftop solar, rooftop solar pv, solar pv

