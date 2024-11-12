Subscribe To Premium
Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

By George Heynes
Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

TENDER ROUND-UP: Nepal awards 1GW solar PV, Italy 320MW and Bahrain seeks 44MW

Ember calls for greater policy support, with solar on track to meet 2030 targets

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

Trinasolar, Citicore in 2GW Philippines TOPCon module supply deal

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

This total exceeded the cumulative total from 2023. Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has found that over 1.4GW of large-scale renewable energy generation projects worth over AU$3.3 billion (US$2.61 billion) were committed to in the third quarter of 2024.

According to the trade association’s latest Renewables Projects Quarterly Report, large-scale energy storage projects also saw 1,235MW/3,862MWh of energy output reach financial commitment during Q3 2024.

The financial commitment for 1.4GW of large-scale renewable energy generation projects exceed the annual total for 2023, showcasing the continued growth in Australia’s renewable energy sector.

Iberdrola Australia’s Broadsound Solar Farm in Queensland was the largest generation project reaching financial commitment in Q3 2024, with a capacity of 376MW. The solar-plus-storage project, which includes a 180MW/260MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), started construction in early September.

Broadsound is located at Clarke Creek, around 860km northwest of Brisbane, and construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2026. Iberdrola Australia is working closely with the Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala (BKY) People on the site’s construction.

In Q3 2024, 10 projects were added to the construction pipeline, which stands at 1,188MW, with three, totalling 168MW, reaching the commission stage.

The CEC’s report states that, after flatlining in 2023, investment in onshore wind generation projects is steadily catching up to utility-scale solar PV in terms of cumulative capacity committed, with totals of 11.9GW and 14.9GW, respectively, since 2017.

Q3 2024 was also a big quarter for energy storage technologies, with Australia setting a new record for a rolling 12-month quarterly average with 3,282MWh.

You can read the full article on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
