Australian government allocates AU$21 million to boost solar pv capacity in Queensland LREZs

In a joint statement, the Queensland government said it has already committed AU$80 million towards developing LREZ projects in Townsville and Caloundra. Originally, these projects would see the deployment of up to 8.4MW/18.8MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS), support up to an additional 2.8MW of solar PV and 0.9MW of demand management.

It is hoped that the development of the LREZ projects will “put Sunshine Coast rooftops at the centre of the renewable energy transition”, the government previously said.

Mick de Brenni, Queensland’s minister for energy and clean economy jobs, reiterated the government’s aim to develop solar PV in the state and ensure that it helps communities access cheap, reliable power.

“The new deal with the Australian government is a welcome opportunity for Queensland to deliver more affordable and reliable power to apartments and homes that would otherwise not have access to solar,” de Brenni said.

“The Solar Banks investment will provide a boost to the work the Miles government is already doing in Caloundra and Townsville; putting control of energy into the hands of local communities.”

Queensland appoints Renewable Energy Jobs Advocate

In other news, the Queensland government has appointed Aaron Johnstone as Queensland Renewable Energy Jobs Advocate. In this role, Johnstone will work with regional communities and stakeholders, industry and First Nations peoples to supports Queensland’s transformation into a renewable energy powerhouse.

Johnstone will be responsible for providing strategic advice to the government and key stakeholders, engaging with key energy infrastructure proponents, and promoting new job opportunities in regional Queensland. In addition, Johnstone will provide advice on the benefits that renewable energy projects can deliver, particularly for regional Queensland.

The appointment is a key commitment under the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, which will see AU$26 billion allocated over the next four years.

Mick de Brenni added that the appointment will “support employment, the development of local workforce, and encourage investment and community support as Queensland continues on its transition to renewable energy”.