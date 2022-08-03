Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

News

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

News

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

News

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

News

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

News

Cypress Creek acquires 100MW early-stage development project in New York

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Anthony Albanese’s government won the country’s May election by running on a climate agenda and has overseen a stark departure from the previous administrations climate goals. Image: Australian Labor Party via Twitter.

Last week, the Australian federal government proposed legislation that will lock-in Australia’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as providing greater oversight and accountability over progress on climate change in a sharp departure from the previous administration.

Dubbed the Climate Change Bill 2022, the Bill has four key parts that lawmakers hope will catapult a country often seen as dragging its heels on climate change into a position of climate leadership.

While Australia’s previous Conservative administration committed to a net zero 2050 target, it refused to enshrine this into national legislation in a move which at the time was described as “disappointing” and “unambitious” by the country’s Clean Energy Council.

Now, under the recently elected Labor government, however, the country looks set to pass the new legislation, with the help of the country’s Green Party, that will commit it to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030, before reaching net zero by 2050.

Australia’s minister for the newly formed department of Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, said the legislation would send strong signals to the energy industry regarding the intentions of the new administration as well as renew the country’s standing on the international stage.

Crucially, the Bill locks in these commitments into the long term via ordering key government agencies, such as ARENA, Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and Infrastructure Australia, to make the legislation part of their mandates, meaning future governments will be much harder pressed to change or remove the targets.

The leader of Australia’s Green Party, Adam Bandt, tweeted that his party had “secured changes to Labor’s weak climate legislation and will vote to pass it” but added that he was disappointed in the administration’s support for new coal and gas projects as he pledged to fight any increased investment in fossil fuels.  

Following the news, Australia’s rating on Climate Action Tracker has been ungraded from “highly insufficient” to merely “insufficient”, a label many other developed nations have. It’s domestic target, however, was bumped up to “almost sufficient”.

“The new government has an opportunity to increase its climate action in the crucial period to 2030. To achieve this the Albanese Government needs to abandon its support for new fossil fuel projects, which will drive emissions up, not down,” the climate monitoring organisation said.

The Bill also demands the country’s independent Climate Change Authority provides advice and updates on Australia’s progress against those newly strengthened targets, while a separate section requires the minister for Climate Change to deliver yearly reports to the country’s Parliament on progress in meeting the targets.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, australia solar, australian energy market operator, climate action tracker, climate change, coal, legal, legislation, net zero

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

July 29, 2022
Sun Cable, the developer of an installation that bids to transmit renewable electricity from Australia to Singapore, will use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world.

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

July 28, 2022
Manufacturing support for solar components and clean energy tax credits are included in a proposed US budget reconciliation bill from Senate Democrats that proponents have said features the biggest climate and renewables investment in the country’s history.

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

July 26, 2022
Australian renewables developer Genex Power has received an unsolicited takeover offer from two investment firms.

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

July 20, 2022
Clean energy investor Octopus Investments Australia has launched a AU$10 billion (US$6.9 billion) platform that will finance renewables assets and has already acquired Australia’s largest operational solar project.

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

July 14, 2022
The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to adopt an updated set of net metering and interconnection rules in a move that could “significantly” expand rooftop solar in the state.

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

July 13, 2022
Spain will introduce a windfall tax on power companies and banks from next year to fund measures designed to help Spaniards cope with soaring inflation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off as top four silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

News

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

News

US market shipped US$10bn of modules in 2021, average price per watt value continues to fall

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022