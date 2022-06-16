Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

News

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

News

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

News

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

News

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rooftop solar system in Sydney. Image: Photon Energy.

Australia’s new Labor government has raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target as it vowed to support the transition to renewables by investing in transmission infrastructure and energy storage.

The country has pledged to the United Nations that it will slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030, putting it on track to achieve net zero by 2050. The previous government’s 2030 goal was to cut emissions by 26 – 28%.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who won office last month, said the new target “reflects my government’s resolve to urgently step up the pace of action, and work alongside global partners and particularly with our Pacific family, to tackle the climate crisis”.

The government’s policies include an AU$20 billion (US$13.9 billion) investment to upgrade the country’s grid so it can handle more renewable power, while Labor’s Powering Australia plan targets 26GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030, increasing overall renewable penetration to 82% in the National Electricity Market.

The new emissions reduction target has been welcomed by renewables association the Clean Energy Council, which said it gives the green light to renewables investors. “Today’s formal agreement provides clarity and a positive investment signal to accelerate the decarbonisation of Australia and take advantage of the enormous economic opportunity in play,” said Clean Energy Council chief executive Kane Thornton.

Despite the progress made on the previous goal, the new target is less ambitious than the US, which is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 – 52% below 2005 levels by 2030, while the European Union is planning to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The announcement comes after the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) suspended the country’s wholesale power market after a collapse in generation rendered the spot market impossible to operate reliably.

AEMO revealed in an update today that since suspending the spot market it has been able to manage electricity supply more effectively to meet expected demand, but said it is too early to say when the market will resume normal operations.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aemo, Anthony Albanese, australia, climate targets, emissions, policy

Read Next

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

June 15, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has suspended the country's wholesale power market after a collapse in generation rendered the spot market impossible to operate reliably.

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

June 15, 2022
Energy major bp will acquire a 40.5% stake in and become operator of a green hydrogen project in Western Australia that could feature up to 26GW of solar and wind when complete.
PV Tech Premium

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

June 14, 2022
Neocolonialism in the energy sector is holding Africa back from its net zero goals, while enriching and securing other nations' clean energy future, writes Sean Rai-Roche

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

June 14, 2022
Global hydrogen uptake is far below what is required under the Paris Agreement and underinvestment in the technology is a missed opportunity to decarbonise hard to abate sectors of the global economy, according to risk management provider DNV.

NSW to fast-track renewable energy zones with US$856m grid investment

June 10, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will invest AU$1.2 billion (US$856 million) in new transmission lines and infrastructure over the next ten years to accelerate the connection of planned renewable energy zones.

NSW launches rooftop PV rebate scheme, seeks proposals for latest renewables zone

June 9, 2022
Around 1 million households in New South Wales (NSW) will soon be eligible to receive a free rooftop solar system as the Australian state also begins a registration of interest process for its latest renewable energy zone (REZ).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022