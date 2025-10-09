Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$405 million

Indian renewable energy firm Avaada has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to develop solar, wind and battery energy storage projects (BESS) worth INR36 billion (US$405 million).
Under the agreement, the company will develop 5GW of solar capacity, 1GW of wind and 5GWh of BESS across Kutch, Banaskantha and Surendranagar in Gujarat. The projects, slated to start between 2027 and 2030, will boost grid reliability through efficient power storage and dispatch. Moreover, work at the projects will create over 3,000 jobs in the state.
The chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, said Avaada has been a long-standing partner in the state’s renewable energy sector. He noted that the company’s new INR36 billion investment aligns with Gujarat’s sustainable growth goals, and the government will fully support rapid project implementation to advance round-the-clock green power and India’s development vision.
The MoU was signed during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025. Gujarat and Rajasthan are among India’s leading states for utility-scale solar capacity, hosting some of the country’s largest project pipelines. Additionally, Gujarat accounted for 42% of India’s operational solar module capacity and 47% of solar cell capacity as of June 2025, representing nearly 60GW of capacity.
Maharashtra-headquartered Avaada has an operational portfolio of around 5.7GWp across India. In Gujarat, the Avaada Group’s 280MW solar project at Surendranagar was recently inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project covers 1,170 acres in Tavi and Varsani villages, with a total investment of INR15 billion.
It features Avaada Electro’s TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) n-type bifacial solar modules, which are certified under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
The prime minister also laid the foundation for Avaada’s 100 MW solar project in Vadodara, spanning 350 acres with an expected investment of INR 4 billion.
Apart from Gujarat, Avaada has expanded its footprint with a 2,500MWh BESS and 1,560MWp solar project in Rajasthan and commissioned a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Noida, strengthening its renewable energy and manufacturing portfolio.