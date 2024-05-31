Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

News

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

News

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

VINCI subsidiary buys solar and storage developer Helios Nordic Energy for US$73 million

News

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

News

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

News

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

News

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

News

‘Reducing residential energy use isn’t technology-related’: EU EPBD analysis

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE showcases 24% efficient TOPCon cell, using M10 silicon wafers

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels in India.
Avaada also confirmed that, with this deal, it has now secured agreements for over 15GWp of solar PV assets across India.. Credit: Solar Energy Corporation of India

Indian renewables developer Avaada Energy has secured a 1,050MW contract in a tender issued by the government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The capacity – which Avaada called the “single largest bid” won under an NTPC tender – was secured at a tariff of US$0.032 per kWh and will be completed within 24 months of signing the contracted power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government agencies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Avaada also confirmed that, with this deal, it has now secured agreements for over 15GWp of solar PV assets across India. In February, the company secured 1.4GW of PV in a government tender to be deployed in the solar hotspot states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The increase in tendered government capacity will be welcomed by the Indian solar sector, which only recently began to pick up its deployment numbers after a disappointing two years.  A January report from JMK Research found that solar deployments decreased by 28% in 2023, largely due to “below-par tender issuance activity” between 2020 and 2022, which then left a dearth of commissioned projects in 2023.

Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Energy’s parent company, Avaada Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to have won the single largest bid of 1050MWp from NTPC. My confidence in taking bigger bets increased after successfully completing the 1250MWp project at a single location in Rajasthan in 2022, which until 2023 was the single largest project developed by an IPP in the world.”

India’s utility-scale solar capacity installations increased by 400% year-on-year in Q1 2024. According to a Mercom Capital report last week, 9.7GW of large-scale solar capacity came online from January through March. The increase was largely due to alleviated backlog from previous quarters, the relaxation of the Indian government’s ALMM policy and the declining price of solar modules globally.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
auctions and tenders, avaada, india, pv power plants

Read Next

EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

May 30, 2024
Renewables developer EPR Renewables North America has built a 157MW solar PV project in Arkansas, marking the company’s entry into the state.
A record 138.2GW of solar was deployed last year, an 18% increase on 2019’s figure. Image: Lightsource BP.

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

May 30, 2024
The US government has proposed new regulations regarding tax credits for the owners of renewable energy and energy storage facilities eligible for support under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
power 39 cover

PV Tech Power 39 out now: European PV in focus, why modules are getting weaker and the need for more accurate forecasting

May 29, 2024
The challenges facing Europe's solar sector are explored in depth in the latest edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power.
Solar plant in Escuderos, Spain. Image: Grenergy.

Ingeteam to supply inverters to 250MW Grenergy PV project in Spain

May 29, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam will supply its products to a 250MW solar PV project from fellow Spanish solar project developer Grenergy.
Pine_Gate_Renewables_Collier_Site

Pine Gate, Meta sign 204MW Texas solar agreement

May 28, 2024
US solar project company Pine Gate Renewables has signed an environmental asset purchase agreement (EAPA) with the social media giant Meta for a 204MW solar PV project in Temple, Texas.
An Enfinity Global PV project under construction in Lazio, Italy. Image: Enfinity Global

Italy: Utility-scale solar grows 373% in Q1 2024

May 28, 2024
The Italian solar sector installed over 1.7GW of solar PV capacity in Q1 2024, marking a significant increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

News

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

News

Origis Energy commissions 150MW Golden Triangle II solar-plus-storage project

News

LONGi launches modules with ‘standardised’ wafer sizes

News

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024