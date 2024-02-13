Avaada Energy bags 1.4GW of PV in Indian state tenders

The developer secured 421MW of capacity in a tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), an arm of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; 280MW from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVM), a state electricity regulation board owned by the Gujarati state government; and 700MW from NTPC Limited, a government-owned electricity generator.

All of the projects are forecast to be completed within a 24-month period and will have power purchase agreements (PPA) in place with the issuers of the tenders for 25 years.

Vineet Mittal, chairperson of Avaada Group said: “With these latest additions, Avaada’s portfolio now includes ~6GW of projects under various stages of development, adding to our operational capacity of ~4.1GW.”

In November last year, Avaada, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based clean energy developer Avaada Group, bid successfully on a 1.4GW solar tender from NHPC Ltd., the Indian government’s renewable energy procurement agency. At the time, the company said that this was the “largest” solar project ever awarded to a company in an Indian tender.

Notwithstanding these announcements from Avaada, recent analysis of the Indian solar market has found that a lack of activity in government-sponsored tenders has led the utility-scale segment to underperform in recent years. Analysis firm JMK Research found that solar additions in 2023 fell 28% year-on-year, in large part due to “below-par tender issuance activity” from 2020-2022.

The same report found that tender activity has increased over 2023 and should result in more promising deployment statistics in the coming years.

Last month, Avaada Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state government of Gujarat to develop 6GW of hybrid solar-wind capacity. It expects the deal to constitute nearly INR400 billion (US$4.8 billion) in investment.

Elsewhere in its business, Avaada secured a US$1 billion investment from Canadian asset owner Brookfield Renewable to support its solar PV and green hydrogen manufacturing operations in India, for which it received funding under the national government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in March 2023.