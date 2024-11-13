Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

News

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

News

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
At COP29, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and British oil giant bp signed an investment agreement for a 240MW solar PV plant. Image: Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan plans to build 6GW of solar PV, wind and hydropower capacity by 2030.

The announcement was made by the country’s president, Ilham Aliyev, during the opening ceremony of the Conference of the Parties 29 (COP29) summit, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Aliyev added that the country’s potential onshore renewable energy capacity is as high as 135GW. Contracts and memoranda of understanding for 10GW of renewable energy projects have already been signed so far.

These include an agreement signed by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy and the UAE’s state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewable power capacity in the country in the coming years. This will be carried out in two phases, with 4GW of solar PV and wind projects in a first phase, and a second phase that could add up to 6GW of capacity.

Some of Masdar’s solar PV portfolio in Azerbaijan has been developed in partnership with state oil company SOCAR. Last June, the company began construction at two solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 760MW, while last year Masdar began commercial operation of what Aliyev called the largest utility-scale PV plant in the region.

In addition to securing renewable energy projects in the coming years, Aliyev mentioned in his speech that the country aims to export its electricity generated by renewable sources to Europe with the construction of the Black Sea Caspian energy cable. Feasibility studies are currently underway, and the project would allow for the export of 4GW of renewable energy capacity to Europe.

Elsewhere during the COP29 summit, British oil giant bp signed an investment agreement with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy for the construction of a 240MW solar PV plant. Investment in the Shafag Solar Power Plant is estimated to be around US$200 million.

azerbaijan, bp, central asia, cop29, renewables targets

Read Next

Masdar and KESH signing ceremony.

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

November 13, 2024
Masdar and the Albania Power Corporation (KESH) have announced plans to build a “gigawatt-scale” renewable power portfolio in Albania.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
The 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas was completed last year. Image: Lightsource BP.

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

October 28, 2024
Oil and gas major bp has officially acquired solar PV developer Lightsource bp, securing the remaining 50.03% interest in the company.
Iqony Sustainable Energy Solutions' Bacioi village solar project.

Moldova targets 30% renewable electricity consumption by 2030

September 5, 2024
One of the ways for the country to increase its installed renewable energy capacity will be through the launch of tenders.
Image: Unsplash

Jakson Green secures US$353 million financing for international expansion

July 25, 2024
Uzbekistan will be the first country to benefit from the credit facility with the construction of a solar-plus-storage project in Bukhara.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.