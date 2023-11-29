Masdar’s 308MWp solar PV project in Azerbaijan begins operation

Spanning an area of about 5.5 million square meters in the Gobustan District in Azerbaijan, the project uses an 8.85MW large PV blocks design, and the static var generator is replaced by the SG320HX.

“It is an honour for us to collaborate with Dongfang Electric from China and Masdar from UAE on this meaningful project in Azerbaijan. During the past decade, China has infused vitality into the energy transition of many countries and promoted local economic growth with its products, technology, and experience,” said James Wu, senior vice president of Sungrow.

Last year, Masdar achieved financial close on this project, which was co-financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The project is also the first foreign investment-based solar project in the country, according to Masdar.

In addition to this project, Masdar also signed agreements to build 1GW solar and wind projects in Azerbaijan in October 2023. The agreements covered two solar projects and one onshore wind project, as they will be the first phase of a 10GW pipeline of renewables projects in Azerbaijan signed in 2022.

Two implementation agreements were signed for the first phase. The first related to 1GW of solar PV and 1GW of onshore wind projects. The second covered integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects with a capacity of 2GW.

PV Tech reported that Masdar would develop both solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of 4GW, with the right to develop an additional 6GW in a later second phase.