Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

News

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

News

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

News

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

News

Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

News

REC Silicon partners with Ferroglobe as US polysilicon supply chain plans take shape

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Premier Energies is bidding to build a 1GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in India. Image: Premier Energies Group

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has made a US$12.9 million investment in solar manufacturer Premier Energies while also locking in domestic PV module supply from the company.

Azure has agreed to procure up to 600MW of solar modules in each of the next four years from Premier, which states its module manufacturing capacity to be 1.25GW.

Azure will also make a US$12.9 million investment in the company – split between a subscription for equity shares and convertible debentures – which will help Premier establish a 1GW cell and module manufacturing project in India.

Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director at Premier Energies, described the deal as a “first-of-its-kind strategic partnership” between an IPP and solar manufacturer in India.

“Having a long-term supply visibility is an important factor towards de-risking our business. Premier is operating one of the most advanced state-of-the-art solar cell and module lines in the country, and we are pleased to partner with Premier,” Alan Rosling, chairman at Azure Power, said.

Chasing a 450GW installed renewables capacity target by 2030, India’s solar sector is facing headwinds in the shape of soaring demand for India-made PV modules after the country’s government implemented tariffs of 40% on imported PV modules and 25% on cells.

That basic customs duty (BCD), coupled with a production linked incentive to support manufacturers, have been implemented to stimulate procurement of domestically manufactured goods under Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Made in India’ initiative. The policy, however, has not come without its costs.

Spiralling module costs has risked threatening the economics of 25GW of solar projects in India – 5GW of which are at high risk – and stakeholders have warned of increasing tariffs for solar projects if the situation does not ease.

But last week India’s energy minister RK Singh publicly resisted calls to tweak the BCD, stating that he did not “want any Chinese imports”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
azure power, india, made in india, manufacturing, premier energies, procurement, solar energy, supply chain

Read Next

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

June 10, 2022
Polysilicon prices will likely continue rising throughout 2022 and only soften towards the very end of the year, driven by unfaltering demand and panic buying.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

June 9, 2022
Solar manufacturing products provider RENA Technologies has partnered with India’s Kredence Performance Materials to offer solar cell texturing capabilities to India’s burgeoning PV manufacturing market.

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

June 8, 2022
REC Group is on track to reach 1.2GW of heterojunction (HJT) module production capacity in Singapore as it also progresses with the construction of a solar manufacturing plant in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021