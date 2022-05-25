Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Materials, Modules, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

News

Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

News

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Improved module technology may help to mitigate against falling project returns. Image: Amp Energy India via Twitter.

Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

Sustained rises in module prices, commodity price inflation and soaring freight rates have caused massive upward pressure on Indian modules, with prices up 38% on mid-2020 levels.

Out of the 25GW at risk of lower returns, 5GW are particularly vulnerable as they submitted relatively low bids of around INR2.35/kWh between October 2020 and December 2021 when “module prices were softening and commodity price benign”, said analysts Crisil, a S&P Global company.

Crisil said these 5GW of projects may see their ROE fall by as much as 140-180 basis points to around 7%, while the remaining 20GW of projects would only observe a fall of 60-80 basis points.

In addition, the bulk of these 20GW are in advanced stages of development and have bought up the necessary module supply at below current prices, said Manish Gupta, senior director of Crisil Ratings.

The Rating agency said the landed cost of modules had risen by approximately 40% since January 2021, driven by higher polysilicon, commodity and freight prices, which has been a major issue for western countries too.  

For example, in India, mono-crystalline modules cost roughly US$0.21/kWh in January and February 2021 and were expected to remain stable or even decline thereafter. However, by April this year, spot prices had risen to US$0.28/kWh and Crisil said prices could remain at this level for the foreseeable future due to strong global demand and supply constraints.

Compounding this situation further is India’s upcoming Basic Custom Duty (BCD) on solar cells and modules from China which is expected to further increase module prices and risks putting 10GW of PV projects on hold given the mismatch between India’s internal supply and demand.  

Despite this, Crisil pointed to three factors that would help pull up the ROE on Indian PV projects – new module technology such as bifacial and mono-perc that could improve output efficiency, an emerging market for carbon credits as corporates pursue their ESG goals and falling interest rates for solar developers.

“That said, the ROE estimates remain sensitive to further rises in module and commodity prices on account of geopolitical issues or supply chain disruptions,” Crisil said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
commodity costs, crisil, finance, india, interest rates, module prices, module technology, pv power plants, return on equity, shipping costs

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

May 25, 2022
Supply chain woes, spiralling energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have reversed the downward trend in average business interruption (BI) claims for renewables developers, with sector-wide average business downtime days up by 38% on 2016.  
PV Tech Premium

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

May 24, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with the Clean Energy Associates at this month's Intersolar regarding their traceability protocol, what it expects from ongoing legal battles in the US and the problem with European module procurement.

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

May 20, 2022
Shipping costs will fall in the coming years, but will not fully normalise for at least another five years, PV Tech Insights heard this week.

RES, Alight to collaborate on 200MW-300MW of PV projects in Sweden

May 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) RES has announced a collaboration with power purchase agreement (PPA) provider Alight to develop new solar projects in central and south Sweden. 

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

May 16, 2022
PV Tech’s new series of insight-led webinars, PV Tech Insights, kicks off this week to discuss that very challenge, with S&P Global’s George Griffiths joining us to share his expert insight into shipping and logistical challenges facing the solar supply chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

News

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

News

Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

News

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021