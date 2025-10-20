Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bahrain launches tender for 100MW solar project

By JP Casey
October 20, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

US policies to ‘cloud’ renewable project deployment and costs, batteries and solar to be hit hardest

News

AgriPV projects in Spain now eligible for farming subsidies

News

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Bahrain launches tender for 100MW solar project

News

How political and economic disruption is causing a rethink in solar and storage financing

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec to deploy 60MW/10MWh pre-assembled solar and storage in West Africa

News

Over 20 US states sue EPA over ‘illegal’ US$7 billion Solar For All cancellation

News

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

News

Nextracker to supply steel module frames for T1 Energy’s Dallas module manufacturing facility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority headquarters.
The Bahrain EWA plans to meet 20% of electricity demand with renewable power by 2035. Image: EWA.

Bahrainian authorities are inviting initial proposals from developers to build a 100MW solar project in the country due for commercial operation by September 2027.

Under a tender organised by the country’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), the winning bidder will be contracted to develop the Bilaj Al Jazayer solar project on a build-own-operate basis.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership, and the Bahrain government notes that the winning bidder will be responsible for the “full lifecycle” of the project for 25 years, including decommissioning and site restoration work.

The EWA also published a series of strict eligibility criteria for potential developers, with the government keen to work with an experienced solar project developer for the facility. Successful bidders must demonstrate a “successful track record” of work as a developer or engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC) for either three PV projects anywhere in the world, with a combined capacity of 100MW, or two projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a combined capacity of 70MW.

Successful bidders must also have secured limited-recourse financing of at least US$150 million for three projects across the last ten years, and if they are bidding for the project individually, must have a net worth of at least US$50 million. For bids made by groups of companies, meanwhile, the group’s lead bidder must hold an equity ownership of at least 15% in the submitted project and boast an individual net worth of at least US$20 million.

The project was first announced in August of this year, at which point the capacity of the project was listed as 150MW. The EWA’s tender, launched last week, notes that the capacity of the project will be “at least 100MWac”, so the project could still reach this initial scale.

Renewable energy is a very small part of the Bahrain energy mix, with figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showing that solar power was the only energy source outside of natural gas to contribute to domestic electricity generation in 2023, accounting for a mere 0.3% of generation. The government aims to meet 20% of its electricity demand with renewable energy by 2035, and projects such as the Bilaj Al Jazayer facility will be key in meeting that goal.

Until the announcement of the Bilaj Al Jazayer project, the largest solar plant in the country was the Sakhir project, first announced in 2023 with a planned capacity of 72MW. However, in April this year, the government announced that it had received four bids to develop the project, which had a stated capacity of just 44MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

7 April 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
More Info
bahrain, electricity and water authority, middle east, projects, tenders

Read Next

Sheep at a solar project.

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

October 14, 2025
German IPP wpd has started construction at its 140.6MW Marcy solar park in the Nièvre department of central France.
Map from Castillo Engineering.
Premium

Slashing utility-scale grading costs: a hidden lever for optimising ROI

October 13, 2025
Brett Beattie of Castillo Engineering looks at some of the key land grading work that can make multimillion-dollar differences to projects.
Google and Entergy Arkansas announce the project.

Entergy to build 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas to power Google data centre

October 9, 2025
Entergy Arkansas has announced plans to build a 600MW solar-plus-storage project to support a new data centre to be built by Google.
The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

October 3, 2025
EDF Renewables and Enlight Renewable Energy have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico and Arizona.
Bifacial solar panel production in the 3Sun factory in Italy. Image: Enel Green Power.

Italy opens NZIA auction under FER X decree, receives 3.1GW solar expression of interest

October 1, 2025
Italy has released the results of its latest solar auction, which includes 273 expressions of interest for a combined capacity of 3,161MW.
A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

KKR acquires half of 1.4GW TotalEnergies North American solar portfolio

September 30, 2025
Global investor KKR has acquired 50% of a 1.4GW solar portfolio in North American from French oil major TotalEnergies.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec to deploy 60MW/10MWh pre-assembled solar and storage in West Africa

News

How political and economic disruption is causing a rethink in solar and storage financing

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Over 20 US states sue EPA over ‘illegal’ US$7 billion Solar For All cancellation

News

Jakson, Blueleaf reach financial close for 840MWp solar projects in Rajasthan

News

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

News

Nextracker to supply steel module frames for T1 Energy’s Dallas module manufacturing facility

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK