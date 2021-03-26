Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa r.e. profits from renewables ‘megatrend’ to post record financial results

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. profits from renewables ‘megatrend’ to post record financial results

News

US residential installer Vision adding 1,000 jobs as growth rates expected to top 168%

News

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Solar tariff hikes, a domestic manufacturing blitz and a mini deployment boom: What to expect from India’s new BCD

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

News

Australians could be charged for solar exports under plans to ease grid ‘traffic jams’

News

US solar generation surges in January

News

LPKF hit by thin film solar customers delaying orders

News

How cleantech startups are opening the grid up to solar

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 35MWp Isohara solar farm in Japan that BayWa r.e. sold earlier this year. Image: BayWa r.e.

German agriculture group BayWa is forecasting a significant revenue rise at its renewables unit this year, thanks to a strong project pipeline and growth in PV component trading.

The positive projections follow a 2020 that saw BayWa r.e. reach new heights in both revenue and earnings, with the project development business helping to drive growth.

Last year, the company sold 14 ground-mounted solar parks with a combined capacity of 224.5MW and five floating PV projects totalling 78MW in markets such as the Netherlands, Spain and France, as well as Malaysia and Japan, with the business planning additional solar projects in Asia after gaining a foothold in these two markets.

BayWa r.e.’s services business, which includes solar project operation and maintenance activities, posted an 8% year-on-year rise in plant capacity under its management in 2020 to more than 9GW. The company’s total output of traded PV components rose by a double-digit percentage to more than 1GW.

Revenues in the renewables unit were up 23% on 2019 to €2.67 billion (US$3.15 billion), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10% to €110.9 million – figures that exceeded expectations.

BayWa CEO Klaus Josef Lutz said the company has benefited from the global expansion of renewables, which he describes as a “megatrend that continues unabated”. He added that the renewable energy unit “will continue to be a pillar of our success in the current financial year”.

The company expects BayWa r.e. to increase its revenue “significantly” this year, boosted by a solid project pipeline and additional growth in PV component trading, which has seen the company open a new warehouse in Poland to reduce delivery times to the country.

BayWa r.e.’s solar development pipeline stands a 841MW, mainly consisting of projects in the US, the Netherlands and Spain, while the business also has plans to expand its portfolio of floating PV plants.

Tailwinds will be provided this year by a capital increase BayWa r.e. completed earlier this year, with Swiss investor Energy Infrastructure Partners acquiring a 49% stake in the unit for €530 million.

The company has also announced that as of this year, renewable energy trading will operate under a newly established independent power producer business, which will manage around 600MW of solar and wind plants by the end of 2021 and 2.5GW of projects in the “medium term”, helping the company generate stable cash flows.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
baywa, baywa r.e., company results, financial results, netherlands, sfi con london, sfi2021

Read Next

Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

March 24, 2021
Encavis expects revenue from its solar parks to rebound this year following a 2020 that saw the company’s portfolio affected by “average” meteorological conditions.

BayWa r.e. targets faster shipments to Poland with new offices and warehouse

March 22, 2021
Renewables developer and distributor BayWa r.e. will open new offices and a warehouse in Poland to improve its services for PV installers in the country.

Spain’s Canary Islands to host 255MW of new solar PV

March 15, 2021
Spain’s government and the EU will provide funding to support the development of 65 new solar projects in the Canary Islands by the end of next year.

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

March 12, 2021
Oil group Eni and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have created a joint venture (JV) that will invest more than €800 million in Italy’s renewables sector by 2025.

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

March 8, 2021
Endesa has bought a portfolio of 11 solar projects that it says will help decarbonise an industrial area in southern Spain when operational in 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer