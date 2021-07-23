Solar Media
News

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

News

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

News

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

News

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

Product Reviews

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

News

Duke Energy to develop four solar projects totalling 300MW in Florida

News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

News

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News
BayWa r.e. hopes that the acquisition and subsequent rebranding can spur its growth in the US. Image: BayWa r.e

German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has rebranded Enable Energy, which it acquired in September 2020, as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions.

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company for the US commercial, industrial and utility sectors.

So far, BayWa r.e. Power Solutions has installed over 100MW of solar, 175MWh of storage (both standalone and solar-plus-storage installations) and has a project pipeline of 600MW as well as 1GWh of storage.

“[BayWa r.e. Power Solutions] have been thriving and are a valuable addition to our organisation in the Americas, allowing us to offer a complete suite of renewable energy solutions to our partners across the region,” said Axel Veeser, managing director of BayWa r.e. USA.

“We’re happy to finalise our brand transformation and move forward into the next chapter, with plans for accelerated growth both in the U.S. and U.S. territories,” Brad Ferrell, CEO of BayWa r.e. Power Solutions.

The company already has a strong presence in Hawaii and California and is active in the Northeast US.

baywa r.e power solutions, baywa r.e., rebranding, us solar

