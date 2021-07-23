BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

BayWa r.e. hopes that the acquisition and subsequent rebranding can spur its growth in the US. Image: BayWa r.e

German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has rebranded Enable Energy, which it acquired in September 2020, as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions.

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company for the US commercial, industrial and utility sectors.

So far, BayWa r.e. Power Solutions has installed over 100MW of solar, 175MWh of storage (both standalone and solar-plus-storage installations) and has a project pipeline of 600MW as well as 1GWh of storage.

“[BayWa r.e. Power Solutions] have been thriving and are a valuable addition to our organisation in the Americas, allowing us to offer a complete suite of renewable energy solutions to our partners across the region,” said Axel Veeser, managing director of BayWa r.e. USA.

“We’re happy to finalise our brand transformation and move forward into the next chapter, with plans for accelerated growth both in the U.S. and U.S. territories,” Brad Ferrell, CEO of BayWa r.e. Power Solutions.

The company already has a strong presence in Hawaii and California and is active in the Northeast US.