Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 17, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

News

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Germany lowers tender price cap for rooftop solar PV in 2026 to €0.1/kWh

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of ib vogt's solar PV plant in Segovia, Spain
The Baobab solar PV project is part of a 513.1MW cluster of PV projects located in Segovia, Spain. Image: ib vogt.

Renewables developer ib vogt has sold the 95.18MW Baobab solar PV project in Segovia, central Spain, to a subsidiary of Swiss independent power producer (IPP) EOS NER.

The German developer will remain as the operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset manager for the Baobab solar project, which represents EOS’ second renewable energy investment in Spain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

A 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has already been secured for the project. There is potential to hybridise the project with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the future, according to ib vogt.

The sale of the Baobab solar PV project comes five months after the developer sold a 110MW solar PV project in the region. Last July, ib vogt sold the Pato solar project to international fund NextPower V ESG, which is operated by investment firm NextEnergy Capital (NEC). Both projects are part of a larger cluster of solar PV projects in Segovia with a combined capacity of 513.1MW.

“Baobab Solar exemplifies our integrated approach, combining financial rigour, advanced technology and operational excellence, to create renewable energy solutions that generate value for investors, communities and climate objectives simultaneously,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt.

eos ner, ib vogt, project sale, spain

Read Next

The Fort Bend project (pictured) is part of the sale. Image: Acciona Energia

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

December 15, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energia has sold a 49% minority stake in a 1.3GW US solar PV project portfolio.
Image: Sonnedix.

EUROPE ROUND-UP: Encavis acquires solar PV portfolio in Italy, Iberdrola and Sonnedix advance Spanish projects

December 12, 2025
A round-up of news coming from Europe, with IPP Encavis acquiring a 265MW solar PV portfolio in Italy, Iberdrola starting construction on 366MW of solar PV in its home country and IPP Sonnedix signing a renewables supply agreement with a subsidiary of Volkswagen in Spain.
Image: Plenitude.

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

December 10, 2025
Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at a 150MW solar PV plant in Spain.
image

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

November 26, 2025
RES is to provide O&M services for 300MW of Matrix Renewables solar PV projects, while Axpo has completed a 200MW solar facility in León.
A solar project in the desert.

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
Zelestra has signed a PPA with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.
A BNZ solar project.

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 21, 2025
BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA