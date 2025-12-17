Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

Renewables developer ib vogt has sold the 95.18MW Baobab solar PV project in Segovia, central Spain, to a subsidiary of Swiss independent power producer (IPP) EOS NER.
The German developer will remain as the operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset manager for the Baobab solar project, which represents EOS’ second renewable energy investment in Spain.
A 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has already been secured for the project. There is potential to hybridise the project with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the future, according to ib vogt.
The sale of the Baobab solar PV project comes five months after the developer sold a 110MW solar PV project in the region. Last July, ib vogt sold the Pato solar project to international fund NextPower V ESG, which is operated by investment firm NextEnergy Capital (NEC). Both projects are part of a larger cluster of solar PV projects in Segovia with a combined capacity of 513.1MW.
“Baobab Solar exemplifies our integrated approach, combining financial rigour, advanced technology and operational excellence, to create renewable energy solutions that generate value for investors, communities and climate objectives simultaneously,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt.