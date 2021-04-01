Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Thin-Film

Latest

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

News

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

News

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

News

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

News

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Manufacturing of First Solar’s Series 6. Image: First Solar.

US President Joe Biden has heaped importance on clean energy research and development, arguing it to be pivotal to boosting the country’s economic recovery within a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure stimulus package.

Yesterday the US President unveiled his ‘American Jobs Plan’, a US$2 trillion investment package that promises to be the largest investment in US infrastructure and jobs since World War Two. While it poses a number of direct fiscal benefits and incentives to solar and storage, most notably 10-year extensions to investment tax credit schemes in the country, speaking after its unveiling yesterday, Biden lauded its potential to stimulate R&D in the country.

Speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US President said the plan would lead to “transformational progress in our effort to tackle climate change”, with tangible benefits for both “American jobs and American ingenuity”.

Biden juxtaposed the fact that the US government had historically spent around 2% of its gross domestic product on R&D with the fact that, today, this had fallen to less than 1%. In ramping that back up towards historic levels, Biden lauded the potential benefits for the economy and certain strategic sectors.

“It’s going to boost America’s innovative edge in markets where global leadership is up for grabs — markets like battery technology, biotechnology, computer chips, clean energy, the competition with China in particular,” he said.

His remarks regarding competition with China came on the same day that the US Trade Representative (USTR) published its annual National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, which provides a detailed overview of the US’ trade relations with international markets. It’s chapter on relations with China made specific reference to “severe and persistent excess capacity situations” in industries including solar panels as well as additional measures which it said had “distorted” several markets.

They also come less than a week after the US Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled plans to reduce the cost of generating solar power by 60% this decade, which it intends to achieve by ploughing millions of dollars in new funding into areas such as materials, and in particular perovskites, crucial to the development of next generation thin film solar panels like that developed by US-based solar manufacturer First Solar.

Energy storage has also been an early recipient of support under Jennifer Granholm’s DOE, the department having thrown its weight behind a US$75 million national R&D facility for energy storage, specifically aimed at bringing forward long-duration energy storage technologies, which is intended to be up and running by 2025.

Biden did also double-down on the central tenet of his plan being to create US jobs, insisting that in making considerable investments in renewables, storage and grid infrastructure, the country would “buy American”.

In spite of this, opposition to the investment package is considerable and while Biden struck a conciliatory tone in his speech yesterday, urging for a bipartisan approach to investing heavily in US infrastructure, Republican support of the package as it stands will likely be difficult to secure, raising the prospect that only selected parts or elements of it will pass Congress.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
american jobs plan, department of energy, investment, joe biden, research and development

Read Next

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

March 4, 2021
The US will need “hundreds of gigawatts” of carbon-free energy installed within the next four years to meet its climate targets, new Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm has said.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

March 4, 2021
An exclusive recording from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, featuring a panel discussion on the future of the solar industry.

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

February 24, 2021
Microinverter supplier to use proceeds to repurchase notes due 2024 and 2025 as well as other corporate purposes

US solar sector asks Biden to end ‘punitive and ill-conceived’ bifacial tariffs

February 23, 2021
Dozens of chief executives in the renewable energy sector have demanded that US President Joe Biden repeal the tariff hike Donald Trump’s Administration placed on solar panel imports last year.

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

February 15, 2021
Longroad Energy to acquire ~900MWdc of solar, with battery storage additions also to be considered.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer