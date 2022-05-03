Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Bipartisan group of US senators wade into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Bipartisan group of US senators wade into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

News

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

News

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

Product Reviews

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The AD/CVD investigation results could cause a loss of 100,000 jobs, 18,000 alone from manufacturing. Image: Unsplash.

A bipartisan group of US senators has waded into the contentious anti-dumping circumvention investigation, strongly urging the Biden administration to expedite the review.

In a letter signed by 22 US Senators led by Jacky Rosen, Martin Heinrich and Kyrsten Sinema, US President Joe Biden and other administration officials were asked to accelerate a preliminary determination and reject the petition to retroactively impose any sanctions to the alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Initiation of this investigation is already causing massive disruption in the solar industry, and it will severely harm American solar businesses and workers and increase costs for American families as long as it continues.

“Initiation of the investigation is already negatively impacting the U.S. solar industry, and the longer this situation persists, the more acute the damage will be,” the letter reads.

The full text of the letter can be seen here.

Senators have also requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss the issue.

Moreover, during a commerce committee hearing last week, senator Rosen pressed commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, about accelerating the review of the AD/CVD case before its 29 August deadline as well as asking her about policies from her department to help increase domestic solar manufacturing.

While senators expressed to the president their support for a domestic solar manufacturing supply chain, they also stressed the importance of meeting current market demand for solar products in the US.

If the investigation by the Department of Commerce (DOC) is not addressed rapidly and tariffs are imposed, it would cause more than 100,000 jobs being lost, recent poling by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has found.

Furthermore, the investigation has already caused disruptions to the industry, prompting SEIA to slash its solar installation forecast by 24GW over the next two years.

AD/CVD investigation in detail

The launch of the investigation followed a petition from US-based module manufacturer Auxin Solar, filed in February 2022, and comes after the DOC rejected in November 2021 a similarly-framed petition by a group of US-based solar manufacturers that remained anonymous.

The investigation itself is to last around one year, after which the DOC will conclude whether or not it has evidence of circumvention. Preliminary findings of the investigation are to be published on or before 30 August 2022, at which time a preliminary duty figure will also be announced.

The earliest a final decision could feasibly be announced is 26 January 2023, however this could still be extended until 1 April 2023.

If Commerce rules in favour of the petition, tariffs up to 250% could be applied to solar cells and/or modules originating from the countries in question and applied retroactively from 4 November 2021.

The date at which tariffs would be applied will be determined by commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, anti dumping, department of commerce, doc, gina raimondo, import tariffs, job losses, manufacturing, us senators, us solar

Read Next

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

April 29, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has started development of a new module facility with an additional 400MW in Germany to cater for European demand.

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

April 27, 2022
Solar polysilicon and cell manufacturer Tongwei has stated plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity over the next four years after confirming a six-fold increase in net profit in Q1 2022.

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

April 27, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies has acquired solar developer Core Solar and its 4GW portfolio of development solar and battery storage assets.

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

April 26, 2022
First Solar will supply 1GWdc of its thin film modules to PV project developer Leeward Renewable Energy as part of a multi-year procurement agreement between the companies.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

Product Reviews

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021