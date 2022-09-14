Subscribe
BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand developer solarZero

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

Serentica Renewables launches in India with 1.5GW hybrid wind and solar deployment target

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News
solarZero will be investing US$1 billion in solar and battery systems in New Zealand over the next decade. Image: BlackRock.

Private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired New Zealand solar and energy storage provider solarZero.

BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure, a subsidiary of BlackRock Real Assets, will provide its expertise to the New Zealand developer to support its expansion both nationwide and into other Asia-Pacific markets.

Over the next decade, the developer will be investing US$1 billion in new solar and battery systems across New Zealand’s residential and commercial rooftop markets.

solarZero said it had built ‘the region’s largest’ virtual power plant (VPP) with its proprietary smart battery and energy management platform.

With a 40% market share in new residential rooftop solar installations in New Zealand, solarZero has nearly 9,000 residential customers generating 89GWh of solar energy and 48MWh of battery storage per year.

Charlie Reid, Asia-Pacific co-head of BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure team, said: “Our move into New Zealand demonstrates BlackRock’s commitment to invest in attractive markets as part of our broader efforts to offer a flow of addressable global climate investment opportunities for our clients.”

BlackRock continues to increase its investments in renewables after it raised US$4.8 billion last year to fund renewable power generation projects across the globe. It also recently invested US$525 million in Indian energy giant Tata Power, which saw it acquire a 10.53% stake of the company.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

27 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
