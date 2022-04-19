Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Virginia bill opens tax exemption for residential and mixed-use PV systems

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

News

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tata Power Renewables is targeting 20GW of renewable assets in India by 2027. Image: Tata Power

A consortium led by private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables through a INR4,000 crore (US$525 million) investment.

The investment will be used to fund Tata Power Renewables’ growth plans in India. Over the next five years, it intends to develop a portfolio of over 20GW of renewables assets and a “market leading position in the rooftop and electric vehicle charging space”, the company said in a media release.

BlackRock, alongside Abu Dhabi-based investment goliath Mubadala, will invest the INR4,000 crore by way of equity and compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables, translating to a base equity valuation of INR34,000 crore (US$4.46 billion). The final shareholding will range from 9.76% to 11.43% on final conversion, Tata Power said.

The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June this year and the balance funds will be infused by end of calendar year 2022.

“We are pleased to invest alongside Tata Power in this well diversified and vertically integrated renewables business,” said Anne Valentine Andrews, BlackRock’s global head of Real Assets.

“With a proven track record of green and clean energy generation and an experienced management team, Tata Power is one of India’s largest integrated power companies and is well positioned to support the country’s energy independence and transition,” said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala.

Tata Power Renewables currently has 4.9GW of operational renewables energy assets in India. It recently commissioned a 160MW solar project in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan and a 300MW solar project in Gujarat.

Tata Power has been a feature of India’s solar scene for many years, having nearly 2.5GW of solar PV online in the countrty and operating at both ends of the value chain.

In February, it stated its aim to take advantage of India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and other policy mechanisms as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Ashish Khanna, president at Tata Power Renewables, told PV Tech Premium said that he sees a “bright future” for solar manufacturing in India, with the company exploring various sites and states for its new production plant.

Moelis & Company was the financial advisor to Tata Power, while JP Morgan was the financial advisor to BlackRock Real Assets. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas & Co were legal advisors to Tata Power while Slaughter & May and AZB Partners were legal advisors to BlackRock Real Assets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
blackrock, blackrock real assets, india, investment, mubadala, tata power, tata power solar

Read Next

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

April 12, 2022
Battery storage manufacturer NGK Insulators has invested in EneCoat Technologies, a spin-out of Kyoto University involved in the development of of perovskite solar cells.

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

April 12, 2022
India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

April 11, 2022
The impact of solar resource variability on several key global PV markets including India, Australia and North America has been revealed by a ten-year analysis from solar irradiance consultancy Solargis that illustrates “significant deviations from long-term averages”.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021