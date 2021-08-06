Solar Media
News

BlueWave Solar teams up with Laketricity to develop 'floatovoltaics' in Massachusetts

By Molly Lempriere
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

BlueWave Solar teams up with Laketricity to develop ‘floatovoltaics’ in Massachusetts

News

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

Featured Articles, Features

Inaccurate solar irradiation estimates in Africa impacting investor returns, report suggests

News

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

Featured Articles, Features

Lightsource BP signs PPA with McDonald’s and eBay for its 345MW project in Louisiana

News

CIP, Amp Energy to develop 1.7GWp of renewables in India

News

Walmart signs 50MW community solar deal with Nexamp

News

Enlight acquires Spanish solar portfolio, completes Clēnera purchase

News

SunPower posts 67% increase in residential bookings in Q2

News
BlueWave Solar announces a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre. Image: Laketricity.

BlueWave Solar has entered the floating solar space, thanks to a joint venture with Laketricity, a Ciel & Terre company.

The agreement will see the two look to develop projects in Massachusetts, with the intention of expanding throughout the Northeast region of the US.

“We are thrilled to work with the world’s leading floatovoltaics provider to bring floatovoltaics to New England,” said John DeVillars, co-founder and chairman of BlueWave Solar.

The company focuses on duel-use solar development, or agrivoltaics, and has developed over 155MW of projects to date. This includes a number of community PV projects, such as two completed in 2018 together with Ameresco.

BlueWave hopes bringing this expertise together with Laketricity’s innovation in floating solar rigs and technology will allow the two to develop unique solutions.

As the development arm of Ciel & Terre, Laketricity is focused on C&I and utility-scale floating solar development. Its parent company has installed over 230 floatovoltaic projects globally, and 21 projects in the US with a combined capacity of over 162MW.

“Partnering with BlueWave is a natural fit for Laketricity as we combine the respective strengths and experience of our teams to develop a sizeable portfolio of floating solar projects in New England,” said Alexis Gaveau, CEO of Ciel & Terre and president of Laketricity USA.

Floating solar is expected to be especially important in areas like Massachusetts where building on man-made ponds and reservoirs could help solve land use problems.

