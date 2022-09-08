Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

Origis Energy has signed a further 400MW supply agreement earlier this year with Maxeon Solar. Image: Origis Energy.

Module manufacturer Boviet Solar and US solar developer Origis Energy have increased their module supply agreement to more than 1.1GW.

The US developer has ordered 400MW of Boviet’s Vega Series 550W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules for its US utility-scale solar projects, with delivery expected in 2023.

In the first supply deal made in July 2022, the US developer ordered 700MW of PV modules which are also expected to be delivered in 2023.

This is the third supply of PV modules the developer has made this year after it signed a 400MW supply agreement with Maxeon Solar, again for utility-scale projects and with delivery starting in June 2023.

In May, Origis secured a US$375 million loan that will help it progress with its pipeline of more than 20GW of PV, solar-plus-storage and standalone storage projects in the US.

“We are very pleased to build upon our partnership with Boviet, allowing Origis to continue to meet our ever-growing customer demand. A level of demand that will further increase under the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Samir Verstyn, chief investment officer & chief operations officer at Origis Energy.

Since the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law many module manufacturers have announced a capacity expansion as the bill will provide them with tax credits in order to increase the domestic solar manufacturing capacity.