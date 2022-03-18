Solar Media
News

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

News

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

News

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

News

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News

Canadian Solar feels margin pressure as costs grow but sees light at the end of the tunnel

News

Q&A: Reactivate on the ‘tremendous opportunity’ for US community solar

Features, Interviews

Dominion Energy Virginia receives approval for 1GW PV, energy storage expansion

News

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

News
After securing 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables earlier this week, Maxeon landed another supply deal of 400MW to Origis Energy. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has signed a new contract to supply US solar and storage developer Origis Energy with 400MW of its shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules.

The modules will be used by Origis Energy for its utility-scale projects in the US with deliveries starting in June 2023 and carrying on until the end of that year.

Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies, said: “Origis’ decision to invest in our Performance line validates the technology’s performance, durability and reliability advantage over conventional solar panels, as well as its competitiveness. Moreover, it proves the confidence utility-scale customers have in our ability to deliver on our commitments.”

Earlier this week, Maxeon landed a deal with Cypress Creek Renewables to supply 315MW of its bifacial Performance modules.

“This 400MW procurement agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies is an important component to fulfill the robust Origis solar portfolio. The Maxeon technology will help ensure our solar plants meet performance goals to provide clean, competitively priced energy to our customers across the U.S.,” said Guy Vanderhaegen, CEO and president of Origis Energy.

Moreover, Maxeon recently took aim at US commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market through a deal with performance assurance Omnidian.

bifacial modules, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, module supply deals, origis energy, us solar, utility-scale solar

