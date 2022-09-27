Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

News

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

News

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

News

Sterling and Wilson to construct 961MWp of solar in Nigeria

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Vietnam-based manufacturer will provide Vesper Energy 861MW of its mono-bifacial PERC modules. Image: Boviet Solar.

Module manufacturer Boviet Solar has secured an 861MW supply agreement with US renewables developer Vesper Energy.

The Vietnam-based manufacturer will provide the developer with its Vega Series for projects located in the US states of Texas and Ohio.

Vesper Energy has a pipeline of 12GW of solar and storage projects in North America and will use Boviet’s mono-bifacial PERC double glass PV modules for its 1GW near-term utility-scale solar portfolio.

“It is another significant milestone for Boviet Solar’s achievements in the US market, where we see the demand for solar energy continue to increase,” said Jimmy Xie, general manager at Boviet Solar.

The manufacturer recently increased a supply agreement with solar developer Origis Energy by 400MW, bringing the total to more than 1.1GW of bifacial PERC modules.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
boviet solar, module supply agreement, module supply deals, supply agreements, us utility-scale solar, vesper energy

Read Next

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

September 27, 2022
Tongwei has announced plans to sign an investment agreement to develop a 25GW high-efficiency PV module manufacturing base in China

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

September 8, 2022
The UFLPA could limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints, delaying the benefits of the IRA to 2024 and beyond.

Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

September 8, 2022
Module manufacturer Boviet Solar and US solar developer Origis Energy have increased their module supply agreement to more than 1.1GW.
PV Tech Premium

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

September 6, 2022
Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

August 30, 2022
Tongwei Solar, EGing PV and LONGi have been shortlisted as candidates for the fifth module procurement round of Hong Kong energy company China Resources Power.

DESRI signs utility PPA for 240MW Louisiana PV project

August 22, 2022
DESRI has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with public utility Cleco Power for a 240MW PV project in Louisiana.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

News

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Editors' Blog, Features

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

News

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022