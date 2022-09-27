Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

The Vietnam-based manufacturer will provide Vesper Energy 861MW of its mono-bifacial PERC modules. Image: Boviet Solar.

Module manufacturer Boviet Solar has secured an 861MW supply agreement with US renewables developer Vesper Energy.

The Vietnam-based manufacturer will provide the developer with its Vega Series for projects located in the US states of Texas and Ohio.

Vesper Energy has a pipeline of 12GW of solar and storage projects in North America and will use Boviet’s mono-bifacial PERC double glass PV modules for its 1GW near-term utility-scale solar portfolio.

“It is another significant milestone for Boviet Solar’s achievements in the US market, where we see the demand for solar energy continue to increase,” said Jimmy Xie, general manager at Boviet Solar.

The manufacturer recently increased a supply agreement with solar developer Origis Energy by 400MW, bringing the total to more than 1.1GW of bifacial PERC modules.