News

Brazil’s Cemig confirms 4.8GW of entries for solar and wind auction

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

News

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

News

FTC Solar turning to alternative shipping methods as losses forecast to mount in third quarter

News

Saudi Aramco joins ACWA-led consortium developing 1.5GW PV plant

News

Maxeon Q2 dogged by supply chain volatility and factory closures

News

How solar-backed virtual power plants can displace peaker plants

Features, Interviews

Meyer Burger manufacturing ramp-up delayed by supply bottlenecks

News

SPAC files SEC form in connection with Atlas Power merger

News

ANALYSIS: Could a US budget bill amendment end up stymying utility-scale solar growth?

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar recalibrates 2021 expansion plans amidst supply chain uncertainty

Editors' Blog, Features
The auction is to take place on 24 August. Image: M.J. Ambriola/Flickr.

Brazilian energy company Cemig has released details of its latest auction for solar and wind, with 4.8GW of installed capacity entering.

The auction is scheduled for the 24 August, with winners to sign contracts for the supply of energy to Cemig for periods between January 2024 and December 2038.

These clean power auctions are an initiative by the company to maintain its leadership in the sector, it said, with several auctions having been held since 2018.

Cemig’s wholesale energy purchase and sale superintendent, Marcos Aurélio Alvarenga Pimentel Jr, said the interest for this auction shows the company’s strategy of betting on this type of contract is “quite right”.

“We will have great competition from wind and solar energy projects located in different regions of the country,” he said.

It follows a turbulent period for power auctions in the country, with the renewable-only A-4 as well as the A-6 auctions, the latter of which is open to renewables although not exclusively, delayed due to COVID-19.

Solar was allowed into the A-6 auctions for the first time in 2019, while the average PV tariffs for the A-4 auction in 2019 of BRL67.48/MWh (around US$17.5/MWh) were described at the time as being the cheapest tariff ever achieved by any energy technology in the world.

This was soon beat by Portugal’s solar-only auction, which delivered an even lower €14.76/MWh (US$16.44) one month later.

auction, brazil, cemig, large scale solar, power auction, solar auction, solar pv

