Breaking 100GW in three years: the disruptive logic behind Tongwei’s rapid rise

Over the last three years, the solar landscape has continued to evolve, with increasing emphasis on quality and efficiency. More than a terawatt of new solar was added in 2023 and 2024, combined, with another 380 GW added in just the first six months of 2025. Alongside a high level of demand for their products, manufacturers have been under pressure to match their output to the pace of change, requiring a renewed focus on optimised capacity structure while maintaining quality.
Tongwei has emerged as a key success story in this context. Entering the module manufacturing sector as a newcomer in August 2022, the Chinese firm has risen to the status of a market leader in 2025, surpassing 100GW in shipments in just three years.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
At the same time as increasing its shipments, the company’s focus on next-generation N-type technology has led to significant technological advances. The TNC series, first launched in 2024 and then iterated to a 2.0 version in 2025, has set new standards for high-efficiency cell architecture, pushing mass-produced module output above 700W.
According to Allen Xue, vice president of sales & marketing at Tongwei, this “dual-speed” strategy of advancing technology alongside the scale of the organisation itself has delivered huge value on a global stage.
“Some call it ‘aggressive expansion’, but we see it as aligning with the pulse of the times. Rapid shipment growth is just the surface—the deeper core is our long-term commitment to industry trends and value creation,” he said.
Manufacturing a vision
This impressive rise has its roots in Tongwei’s approach to manufacturing, which values resilience and quality above all.
The company has established four major module production bases in Hefei, Jintang, Nantong and Yancheng, the largest single-site module base in the global PV industry. It has also invested RMB11bn ($1.5bn) in research and development over the past three years to deliver advanced module technology from an intelligent, sustainable manufacturing network focused on standardisation, automation, and intelligent control.
Xiao Shengyi, assistant president of Tongwei and general manager of Tongwei solar technology, believes this strategy has allowed the company to meet present demands while preparing it for any future market developments.
He explained: “The solar industry is going through profound adjustment, and manufacturing resilience is now more critical than ever. Our success in achieving over 100GW of module shipments in just three years is not only a reflection of product leadership, but also the result of years of investment in manufacturing infrastructure and a relentless commitment to quality.
“True manufacturing advantage, in our view, comes from long-term commitment and rigorous attention to detail. That is the foundation of Tongwei’s industrial system. It is about discipline in the face of uncertainty.
Home and away
Tongwei’s digital-first, tightly controlled manufacturing network has worked in tandem with the company’s growth strategy.
Its three growth pillars—continuous product evolution for diverse scenarios, service transformation from delivery to lifecycle partnership, and global brand resonance as a trusted solution provider—has established Tongwei across all “Five Major, Six Minor” Chinese state-owned energy groups in just two years. It also leads in domestic shipments as of 2024, with tight partnerships spanning distributors, dealers, and platform-based customers.
“We adhere to lean management principles, avoiding blind expansion and focusing instead on healthy capacity structure, delivery reliability, and consistent quality,” said Xiao.
Tongwei’s success is not confined to China. The company ships to over 70 countries and regions after making a conscious effort to improve its ability to reach new markets at scale.
Xue explained: “Module exports are not new to Tongwei, but in recent years, we’ve redefined both the speed and intensity of our overseas expansion. Since 2023, we’ve stepped up our international efforts and transitioned from initial shipments to large-scale breakthroughs across multiple markets.”
These efforts have paid off, with overseas shipments nearly doubling year-on-year in 2024 after Tongwei secured GW-level project wins in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.
As with the dual approach to its manufacturing and organisational growth, Tongwei pursues a dual-track model in its sales strategy. The company collaborates closely with strategic clients to co-develop product and brand presence, while also building local distribution networks and service mechanisms in key markets.
As Xue states: “We prioritise building trust-based, win-win relationships.”
Pushing n-type technology further
The ability to secure these relationships is supported by Tongwei’s product structure, which has been consistently iterated to move from PERC to TNC 1.0 modules in 2024 before TNC 2.0 was launched one years later.
The latest modules leverage four core advanced processes to deliver improvements. The 908 technology, Tongwei’s 0BB technology, utilises a multi-busbar layout and flexible cell connections to create higher power output, lower internal stress, and a 30% reduction in cell microcrack risk.
In addition, the Poly Tech process removes the Poly layer in non-contact areas, maintaining passivation and contact properties while reducing optical losses. This results in both higher module output and bifaciality for increased power generation. In R&D, the bifaciality of TNC 2.0 modules has surpassed 88%, offering customers “substantial energy gains”, according to Tongwei’s chief product officer Yang Chao.
Performance is further supported by the company’s TPE technology, which uses advanced passivation materials to treat the laser-cut sidewalls of cells, essentially repairing edge defects to improve cell performance.
Finally, stencil printing utilises specially designed metal plates instead of traditional mesh to achieve 100% open area, reducing gridline shading by 3.3%, and increasing current collection.
These essential processes are designed to boost power generation in multiple scenarios to ensure the TNC 2.0 series modules deliver value across a wide range of markets.
Xue added: “Flexibility in product format and performance specs helps us adapt to each regional demand profile. We hope that TNC 2.0 is more than a product—it’s a bridge for shared value and a signal for positive industry evolution.”
Ensuring global supply
With a strong technological proposition supported by a deep manufacturing network, Tongwei’s success over the last three years has also been driven by its efficient delivery in even the most difficult circumstances.
The Datang Baisheng hydro-solar hybrid project in Sichuan, for example, presented considerable challenges due to complex terrain and extreme weather. Tongwei assembled a special team to tackle these complexities, completing everything from order confirmation to first shipment within 11 days, requiring over 20 truckloads to be dispatched daily to meet the needs of the project.
Ye Yin, assistant general manager of marketing operations within Tongwei’s PV division, said: “Whether it’s large utility-scale projects under harsh conditions or time-sensitive international orders, Tongwei consistently delivers fast deployment and efficient execution, reflecting the responsiveness and adaptability of our global delivery system.
“In my view, supply, product quality, and production management are not in conflict—they can form a positive cycle through systematic management. Product quality is our ballast; stable delivery is our lifeline; operational efficiency is our accelerator. These three are equally essential and together define the core logic of our production line design and operations.
“With high project density and volatile markets, only by embedding lean management into every process and incorporating rapid response into manufacturing systems can we truly support a delivery system that exceeds 100 GW.”
Resilience, intelligence and stability
Tongwei’s rapid ascent over three years is a signal to the wider industry that a more holistic approach featuring lab-speed innovation, factory-level cost control, and the strategic agility to navigate global market complexities presents a winning formula.
The combination of intelligent manufacturing, a global growth strategy, consistent product improvements, and stable delivery has pushed Tongwei further and quicker than any would have expected. But for Xiao, strong performance over the last three years is testament to the company’s dedication and commitment, even during difficult periods.
“We believe real resilience lies in staying grounded amid turbulence—and staying focused even when the light is dim,” he said.
Not content with reaching 100GW, Tongwei has set its sights on greater international growth. It plans to deepen overseas channel construction and localisation strategies in its key markets of Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Asia and South America to further reshape the global solar map.
Yang said: “Going forward, we will continue to optimise around system value, improving product adaptability across different regions and scenarios, and drive continuous product evolution to deliver more sustained and predictable returns for our customers.”
In an increasingly competitive landscape, Tongwei’s story suggests that the industry’s leaders won’t just be those who grow fastest, but those who grow smartest. The company has established itself by building resilient foundations while maintaining the agility to adapt to an ever-evolving energy transition. With the value of this strategy clear, the question may not be if Tongwei reaches the next 100GW milestone, but when.