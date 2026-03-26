Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Brookfield expands renewables portfolio with Boralex acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
March 26, 2026
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

70% of solar PV factories show ‘major’ defects – Intertek CEA

News

Brookfield expands renewables portfolio with Boralex acquisition

News

Sonnedix acquires 194MW Italian solar PV portfolio from EOS, Capital Dynamics

News

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

News

US MIDWEST ROUND-UP: EDP, Linea and LRE advance solar PV projects

News

Global PV equipment market to grow over 2.5 times by 2035 – VDMA

News

Zelestra secures US$600 million for 440MW Texas solar plants 

News

Waaree to build US$415 million solar glass plant, increases holding in Kotsons

News

TCL Zhonghuan reports 2025 loss, launches executive reshuffle

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Ceigall inks two PPAs, Adani completes 300MW of PV, Coal India backs 875MW project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Boralex will invest US$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional US$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.
Investment group La Caisse, Boralex’s current largest shareholder, will retain a 30% ownership in the private IPP. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Global investment firm Brookfield Asset Management has acquired Canadian independent power producer (IPP) Boralex for C$9 billion (US$6.5 billion).

Both companies, as well as investment group La Caisse, which is Boralex’s current largest shareholder with nearly 15% of common shares, have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement. Brookfield will acquire 70% of Boralex’s share, while La Caisse has agreed to invest in the resulting private company, which will result in a pro forma ownership of 30%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Once the transaction is closed, the Canadian IPP will operate independently in its core markets of Canada, the US, France and the UK. The company currently has 3.8GW of solar PV, wind, hydro and battery energy storage assets across these markets, with more than 90% of which are contracted for an average term of 10 years.

The backing of both Brookfield and La Caisse will help the IPP accelerate the growth of its development pipeline that includes 1.6GW of advanced-stage development projects and an additional 5.6GW of mid- and early-stage pipeline.

Patrick Decostre, president and CEO of Boralex, said: “This transaction brings in the right long-term partners for Boralex as we enter an accelerated growth phase requiring significant capital deployment and financial flexibility.

“On top of its financial capacity, Brookfield alongside La Caisse, brings complementary expertise to Boralex’s skill set and will enable us to benefit from significant economies of scale and opportunities, particularly in procurement, energy commercialisation to large corporations and sharing of best practices within their different platforms.”

Before its acquisition of the Canadian IPP, Brookfield had already been expanding in the renewables field. Last year, the investment firm entered two Southeast Asian markets – the Philippines and Thailand – after the acquisition of IPP Alba Renewables. In the region, the investment firm also bought a majority stake in the Indian clean power company Leap Green Energy in 2024.

In the US, Brookfield made several acquisitions prior to its acquisition of Boralex. In 2025, it acquired the North American renewables development business of UK transmission system operator National Grid, which was rebranded from National Grid Renewables to Geronimo Power. In the region, Brookfield also bought the utility-scale renewables arm of US utility Duke Energy in 2023 and invested US$2 billion in the acquisition of Scout Clean Energy (Scout) and Standard Solar back in 2022.

Outside of North America and Asia, the other major acquisition in the past few years was French IPP Neoen, acquired for €6.1 billion (US$7 billion) in 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
acquisition, boralex, brookfield, canada, finance

Read Next

Societe Generale and HSBC have provided the funds for the 252MW Echols Grove plant in Lamar County and the 187MW Cedar Range plant in Hopkins County. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra secures US$600 million for 440MW Texas solar plants 

March 25, 2026
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has secured US$600 million in green financing for two solar PV projects totalling 440MW in Texas.
A residential solar system.

Third-party ownership and strong market fundamentals drive ‘new shape of solar’ in US residential sector

March 24, 2026
The 'new shape of solar' in the US residential sector is one driven by flexible private financing, according to Aurora Solar.
The Gnatkiv solar farm, one of Rengy Development’s Ukraine project portfolio

“We will not wait for the war to end” – Poland’s ELQ to invest €2.5 billion in Ukraine solar and energy storage

March 24, 2026
Polish solar developer and investment platform ELQ plans to invest up to €2.5 billion to build solar PV and energy storage projects in Ukraine.
European Energy said the asset reached ready-to-build status and secured a contract for difference (CfD) under Italy’s FERX scheme in December 2025. Image: European Energy.

Sosteneo secures full ownership of 151MW Sicily solar project

March 24, 2026
Sosteneo has acquired the remaining 50% stake in the 151MW Mineo PV project in Catania, Sicily, from European Energy. 
Apple will invest more than US$600 million in projects expected to generate over 1,000GWh per year, covering roughly a third of the target. Image: Apple.
Premium

SolarPower Europe calls for ‘complimentary’ relationship between national auctions and corporate PPAs

March 20, 2026
SolarPower Europe tells PV Tech Premium of the benefits of a ‘complimentary’ relationship between auctions and corporate PPAs.
The investment will fund the construction of a solar panel manufacturing plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Image: Mz Romadhoni via Unsplash.

Danantara secures US$1.4 billion to build PV module assembly plant in Indonesia

March 20, 2026
Danantara, has secured US$1.4 billion to back the government’s push for 50GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2035, with a focus on solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enervest begins construction on Australia’s largest floating solar array

News

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

News

US MIDWEST ROUND-UP: EDP, Linea and LRE advance solar PV projects

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Ceigall inks two PPAs, Adani completes 300MW of PV, Coal India backs 875MW project

News

Solar wafer origin could be ‘significant risk’ for US industry, lawyers warn

News

Sunraycer, Google ink PPAs for 400MWac Lupinus solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland