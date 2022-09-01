Subscribe
Group Licence
News

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

News

France to fast-track 2.7GW of solar PV in response to energy crisis

News

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

Features, Interviews, News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

News

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

News

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An industry analysis found California could have 360MW of community solar-plus-storage in place by summer 2024 if the CPUC adopted rules contained in the Act. Image: Clean Energy Collective.

California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.

Nearly half of Californians rent or have low incomes and the bill – AB 2316 – has directed the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to create a community renewable energy programme that prioritises access for renters, low-income households and those who cannot install on-site solar and storage.

The bill requires the CPUC to evaluate and consolidate or eliminate existing community solar programmes that are not achieving their goals, enables community solar projects to comply with California’s building code standards, and will piggyback on the recently passed IRA to drive solar deployment in the state.  

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom who will have until 30 September to sign the bill.

“By signing this bill, Governor Newsom can cut energy bills for low income families struggling to make ends meet and take a critical step forward in closing the clean energy gap,” said Alexis Sutterman, Energy Equity Program manager at the California Environmental Justice Alliance.

Community solar projects see “the benefits of a solar project flow to multiple customers such as individuals, businesses, non-profits and other groups”, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Supporters of the bill, which was authored by Democratic Assembly member Chris Ward, said the policy will expand access to solar PV for California’s renters, the majority of which are people of colour, as well as boost the reliability of California’s power grid through linking storage with community solar.

Moreover, the act would exploit numerous incentives contained within the recently passed IRA. The US$369 billion of climate provisions in the act include:

  • Extending the 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for solar panels
  • Creating a 30% tax credit for storage technology in projects that pay prevailing wages
  • Increasing tax credits for projects focused on low-moderate income households – a 40% ITC for projects serving 50% low-moderate income (LMI) customers and a 50% ITC for projects serving 100% LMI customers.
  • Providing US$7 billion for states to create or expand distributed solar programs serving disadvantaged communities.
  • Avoids cost transfers to non-participants and maximises the state’s ability to access federal funds under the IRA.

PV Tech Premium has previously explored how the IRA will impact community solar deployment in the US. You can view that research and more details on US community solar here.  

While California is one of the leading US states in terms of overall solar deployment, it has lagged behind when it comes to community solar access. “[California] doesn’t have a viable community solar plus storage program and risks being cast aside as other states deploy and benefit from this proven, cost-effective and scalable solution for equitable, affordable clean energy growth,” wrote 22 clean energy CEOs in a letter sent to Governor Newsom this month.

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) said there was huge potential for community solar growth in California. An industry analysis found California could have 360MW of community solar-plus-storage in place by summer 2024 and 800MW of community solar-plus-storage power online by summer 2025 if rulemaking processes called for in AB 2316 were adopted by the CPUC by the end of 2023.

“There is money on the table and businesses and state and local governments should take advantage of it or risk losing out,” said Jeff Cramer, CEO of the CCSA. 

At least 7GW of US community solar is expected to come online in the next five years, according to new research from Wood Mackenzie.

PV Tech will be taking a closer look at the US community solar sector in the upcoming edition of PV Tech Power (Number 32), which is due out in September. You can subscribe and access previous editions of the journal here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, California Public Utilities Commission, coalition for community solar access, community solar, Inflation Reduction Act, investment tax credit, itc, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

September 1, 2022
Uncertainty is swirling around the US solar sector as to the legality of President Biden's waiver of solar import tariffs, with the recent DOC extension doing little to help calm nerves

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

August 30, 2022
Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar will invest up to US$1.2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, including setting up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GWdc.
PV Tech Premium

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

August 29, 2022
US tracker manufacturers are planning to ramp up production capacity as they take advantage of support included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

August 29, 2022
TotalEnergies has completed its first commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project since acquiring SunPower’s C&I business.

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

August 26, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$155 million tax equity and debt financing round for its solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US.

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

August 26, 2022
US wholesale power provide Guzman Energy has received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colorado.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022