Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

News

Revolve Renewable Power gets approval for 250MW solar-and-storage project from US’ BLM

News

BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

News

Wirsol gets approval for 235MW / 230MWh NSW hybrid project as it eyes greater flexibility services

News

Masdar achieves financial close on 230MW Azerbaijan PV project

News

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

News

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The US states of New York and Illinois will have the highest state-level growth in community solar in the next five years. Image: Generate Capital.

At least 7GW of US community solar is expected to come online in the next five years, according to new research from Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac).

The state of New York will continue to lead installations in the community solar sector, with 1.3GW set to be deployed between 2022-2027, while it also had the highest state-level changes in the new forecast, alongside Illinois.

The research firm has upped its forecast by 11% as it expects a further increase of 477MW for the period during 2022-2026, while it also extended its outlook to 2027 due to the additions of new states in the solar community market such as New Mexico and Delaware.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), whose CEO, Jeff Cramer, said there were “significant tailwinds” in several states as legislators look to community solar to help achieve their energy policy goals.

“We call on all federal and state policymakers to help remove the barriers and incentivise deployment of community solar to cut energy costs and give more people access to these programmes,” urged Cramer.

Pending legislations for community solar in five states could add a further 1.2GW to the forecasts, WoodMac said.

Since the beginning of Q2 2022, a total of 4.4GW of community solar capacity was installed across the US, with more growth expected as legacy markets expand their community solar programmes and other states adopt additional programmes, according to Rachel Goldstein, US solar research analyst at WoodMac.

Moreover, costs to acquire large customers in the community market was lower and more variable than the acquisition of residential customers on a per watt basis, according to the research.

Goldstein said: “The community solar industry is a growing solar segment within the US, with several proposed new programs pending in state legislatures.”

PV Tech will be taking a close look at the community solar sector in the US through interviews with analysts and experts, including Cramer, in the next edition of PV Tech Power, due out in August.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ccsa, coalition for community solar access, community solar, new york, us solar, wood mackenzie

Read Next

BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

August 5, 2022
Chemicals company BASF has entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 250MW of solar PV and wind power in the US.

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

August 4, 2022
The Biden administration has launched a US$26 million fund project to demonstrate the US electricity grid can reliably run on renewables.

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

August 2, 2022
US developer, owner and asset manager Longroad Energy has secured a US$500 million equity investment to support its business model shift from a “develop to sale” strategy to the ownership of renewable projects in the US.

Cypress Creek acquires 100MW early-stage development project in New York

August 2, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired a 100MW solar asset in New York from developer Carson Power.

rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

August 1, 2022
US renewables developer rPlus Energies has completed work on its first operating solar plant in Carbon County, Utah.

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

August 1, 2022
US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022