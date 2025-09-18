Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

News

NREL study reveals high UV degradation in n-type modules

News

India’s solar manufacturers applaud ALMM proposal to boost domestic wafer production

News

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

News

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

News

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

News

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Canada has 2.3GW of installed solar PV as of July 2025. Image: Sebastiaan stam via Unsplash.

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has forecast that Canada will add between 17GW and 26GW of solar PV over the next decade.

This is one of the key takeaways of the trade association’s report, Canada’s Renewable Energy Market Outlook: Wind. Solar. Storage, produced along with consulting firm Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors, which also forecasts that 12GW to 16GW of energy storage will be added by 2035.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Between 2035 and 2050, the total installed capacity for solar PV, wind and energy storage will grow by a further 50-60%. This growth would lead wind and solar to increase their share of electricity supply to Canada from 10% today to 21% in 2035, mostly boosted by wind’s growth (30-51GW).

The three technologies combined are expected to account for more than 70% of all new electricity supply capacity built in Canada between 2025 and 2050.

The up to 26GW of solar PV additions would equal a more than tenfold increase from the 2.3GW of installed capacity for the technology as of July 2025. Energy storage would see a similar growth pattern to solar PV over the coming decade, as there is 1GW of installed energy storage as of July 2025. Wind leads the charge among the three technologies, with more than 17GW of installed capacity as of July 2025.

Moreover, the report mentions that on top of the installed capacity, there are currently 600MW of solar PV and 3.4GW of energy storage active procurement opportunities and an additional of 11.5GW of technology-agnostic or mixed solar-wind projects. However, CanREA said that these procurements only “represent the tip of the iceberg.”

Across the three technologies, the forecasted deployment could represent, on average, an annual investment of CA$14-20 billion (US$10.2-14.5 billion) between 2025 and 2035.

Most of the installed utility-scale solar capacity is located in Alberta, with nearly 2GW of operational solar PV, followed by Ontario and Prairies.

canada, CanREA, energy storage, install forecast, report, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Rooftop solar installation.

Self-consumption keeps falling in Spain, sector adds 611MW in H1 2025

September 17, 2025
For the third year in a row, self-consumption installs have fallen in Spain, with 611MW of new additions in the first half of 2025, according to a report from trade body APPA Renovables.
Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

September 15, 2025
Italy’s latest renewable energy tender has received 12GW of bids, of which the majority, 10GW, came from solar PV.
Chart: Crux

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

September 9, 2025
The US is forecast to reach between US$55-60 billion in clean energy tax credit monetisation in 2025, according to a report from clean energy financing technology platform Crux.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

September 9, 2025
Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records yesterday when renewables supplied 76.4% of total electricity demand, with solar power contributing nearly 60% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.
A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

September 8, 2025
France has awarded 971MW of ground-mount solar capacity, to 165 projects, in the eighth round of the PPE2 PV tender.
Image: GES

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

September 2, 2025
Spanish construction firm GES (Global Energy Services) has secured a contract to build a roughly 700MW solar-wind-storage hybrid project in Chile.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

News

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

Features, Interviews

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.