Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

News

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

News

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

News

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

News

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

Editors' Blog, Features

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

News

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

News

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Habitat Energy optimises batteries in the UK and Australia, such as Arlington Energy’s battery storage asset (pictured). Image: Habitat Energy.

Renewable energy company and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has invested in UK-based battery storage software company Habitat Energy.

The company will offer Habitat Energy’s “enhanced technology solutions” for grid-scale battery storage assets such as its trading platform, providing battery storage owners and developers with wholesale and balancing market opportunities.

The partnership will use Canadian Solar’s existing global network to provide additional solutions to renewable asset owners and developers such as optimisation and grid dispatch services.

At the same time, Habitat said in a statement that it would be able to build on its presence in the UK and Australia.

Habitat’s services combine algorithmic forecasting and artificial intelligence in its proprietary software, PowerIQ, which can also be applied to solar-plus-storage assets.

Canadian Solar’s chief executive, Dr Shawn Qu, said the partnership will allow the renewables group to “continue to de-risk and improve returns for project owners and investors, while contributing to a smarter, stabler, cleaner and more powerful global electric grid for global consumers.”

“The power grid of tomorrow is not only built by renewable energy and battery storage, but crucially driven by artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, cloud computing and many more technologies,” Qu said.

The company said last month it also plans to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of this year, having completed the construction of a 250MW pilot line for the products’ development in late 2020.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, battery optimisation, canadian solar, grid services, habitat energy, solar module super league, solar plus storage, uk solar

Read Next

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

May 13, 2021
Solar developer Lightsource BP has been granted planning approval to develop a 400MWdc solar farm in New South Wales Australia.

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

May 12, 2021
Inverter supplier SMA Solar reported a fall in sales during Q1 2021, but cited the political landscape in the US and Europe as being “extremely encouraging” in the long term.

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

May 4, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that the development of a 700MW capacity solar-plus-storage project on Californian federal land has been approved.

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

May 4, 2021
PV manufacturer and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member First Solar has partnered with a Norwegian hydrogen power company to develop a portfolio of green hydrogen production facilities.

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

April 30, 2021
Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

News

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

News

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

News

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

Editors' Blog, Features

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021