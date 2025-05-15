Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

News

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

News

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Two executives at Canadian Solar and LONGi spoke at an event in China about the state of the solar industry
Earlier this year, Shawn Qu spoke about the ongoing challenges facing the PV manufacturing industry. Image: Carrie Xiao for PV Tech.

Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar recorded a slight increase in module shipments and endured losses in Q1 2025, as the company continues to weather low prices and “geopolitical complexities”.

Shipments reached 6.9GW in the first three months of the year, a 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase but down 16% from Q4 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company posted net losses of US$34 million over the period, down from net income of US$34 million in Q4 and US$12 million in Q1 2024.

Gross profits were US$140 million, down notably from US$217 million in Q4 2024 and US$253 million in Q1 last year.

The company’s total debt was US$5.7 billion as of the end of March, with US$2.4 billion and US$3.0 billion related to CSI Solar, its manufacturing arm, and Recurrent Energy, its solar development subsidiary, respectively.

PV Tech reported on CSI Solar’s standalone financial results earlier this month. The company posted profits of US$6.4 million in the first quarter and revealed possible plans to relocate manufacturing capacity as a result of US president Donald Trump’s global tariff regime.

Challenges persist

Overcapacity in the solar supply chain and subsequently low selling prices have affected the bottom lines of all large solar manufacturers, even as global demand has grown. CSI Solar currently operates 61GW of nameplate module manufacturing capacity, but last year shipped just over 30GW, a roughly 50% utilisation rate that reflects the wider industry situation.

Shawn Qu, CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “We started 2025 facing many of the same challenges that defined 2024, with module prices reaching historic lows and geopolitical complexities persisting.”

He continued: “We will continue to manage module volumes with a focus on profitability, accelerate growth in our margin-accretive energy storage business, and advance Recurrent Energy’s transition toward a partial independent power producer (IPP) model.”

In March, Qu appeared alongside the head of LONGi Green Energy, Li Zhenguo, at an event in China to discuss the state of the PV manufacturing industry (premium access). The two men warned that significant price recovery may be unlikely in the current oversupply situation, a sentiment that was echoed on the show floor at Intersolar Europe in Munich last week.

PV Tech also heard that the manufacturing industry is likely to consolidate among major players, likely including Canadian Solar, and that some companies may put more emphasis on energy storage and other technology solutions to recover greater margins.

Canadian Solar’s Q1 results emphasised new energy storage product offerings from CSI Solar’s e-STORAGE business.

Yan Zhaung, president of CSI Solar, said: “While e-STORAGE faces near-term uncertainty, our record 91GWh pipeline and contracted backlog underscore the segment’s structural growth potential. As policy clarity emerges, we continue to be well-positioned to capitalise on growing robust demand for storage solutions globally.”

Canadian Solar said it expects to ship between 25GW and 30GW of modules over the course of 2025, with around 1GW to be supplied to its own PV projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, canadian solar, china, finance, module manufacturers, pv modules

Read Next

Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

May 15, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.
The signing agreement for Redsolar's Nigerian investment.

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

May 15, 2025
GCL Tech has received an environmental accreditation for a manufacturing facility, while Redsolar and CMEC-GL have announced new projects.
The six projects, grouped into the Belinchón and Brazatortas clusters, are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

May 14, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has secured €146.6 million ($164 million) in funding to develop a solar PV portfolio totalling 237 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. 
Image: Baywa r.e

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

May 14, 2025
US energy officials have found unexplained communication equipment inside some Chinese-made inverter devices.
Image: University of Queensland.
Premium

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

May 14, 2025
As the University of Queensland take the first steps towards commercialising a tin halide perovskite solar cell concept, George Heynes explores the development of the technology.
A Silfab Solar facility.

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

May 14, 2025
Silfab Solar has raised US$110 million through the sale of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (PTCs).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

News

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.