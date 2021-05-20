Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

News

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

Editors' Blog, Features

RWE teams up with Facebook for 150MW of US solar

News

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

News

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

News

Listed solar tracker companies bearing the brunt of costs that show little sign of abating

Editors' Blog, Features

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
CSI Solar maintained the company’s utilisation rate was higher than others in the sector amidst spiralling costs. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar reported its Q1 2021 results earlier, hitting the top end of its guidance for the quarter with module shipments of 3.1GW and revenue of US$1.1 billion.

But while the company has indeed hit its markers for the opening quarter of the year and posted impressive growth within its energy storage pipeline, the surging price of polysilicon, transportation and other costs are inescapable.

Yan Zhuang, president of Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm CSI Solar, which it is in the process of carving out via an initial public offering (IPO), said the first quarter was “challenging”, with significant inflation within its cost base driven by higher raw material and transportation costs on top of foreign exchange fluctuations.

While Zhuang in particular pointed to the price of polysilicon, which he said had tripled over the course of the past twelve months and continues to rise further, however other materials, components and costs, including steel, silver and shipping – which is said to have soared exponentially since the turn of the year – are too having drastic effects on solar manufacturer bottom lines.  

In a conference call with analysts, Zhuang was more candid on the polysilicon situation, which he labelled surprising considering that there is more than enough polysilicon supply – roughly 200GW worth – to cater for present end market demand. “The problem is that well over 200GW of wafer and cell capacity is competing for 200GW of polysilicon supply. Meanwhile, we’re seeing speculative polysilicon trading activities by intermediaries, which is also contributing to the higher polysilicon price,” he said.

In response, Zhuang said the company had raised its module prices by a nearly 201% in Q1 2021 in comparison to prices seen in Q4 2020, which tallies with other reports of price increases heard by PV Tech. Since the middle of last year, module prices are said to have risen by as much as 25%. It is perhaps no wonder then that during Canadian Solar’s 2020 full-year results disclosure the company’s chief executive Shawn Qu pondered whether solar PV had already reached its lowest price.

Zhuang said CSI Solar’s recent price increase is the largest in the company’s recent history, however he maintained that the company’s utilisation rate remained higher than others in the sector, with reports suggesting some utilisation rates had fallen below 60% in recent weeks.

Zhuang confirmed the company was now prioritising margins over shipment volumes, noting that while underlying demand for solar products remains strong against a backdrop of decarbonisation targets the world over, CSI Solar was seeing increasing price elasticity for its products with utility-scale projects being delayed. In short, developers are only willing to pay so much for solar modules in expectation that prices will drop in the mid- to long-term, however it’s clear that CSI Solar will not be dropping prices while its cost base is under such strain.

The reasoning behind this is perhaps best evidenced within the individual segment financial results figures for CSI Solar, provided today and included below:

Q1 2020Q4 2020Q1 2021% change Q1 ’20 – ’21
RevenueUS$689.7mUS$784.6mUS$695.2m+0.8%
Cost of revenueUS$527.6mUS$678.4mUS$627.7m+19%
Gross profitUS$162.2mUS$106.2mUS$67.5m-58%
Operating expenditureUS$77.9mUS$103.4mUS$120.1m+54%
Income/(loss) from operationsUS$84.1mUS$2.8m(US$52.7m)-163%
Source: Canadian Solar Q1 2021 results disclosure.

CSI Solar’s results speak for themselves. The division’s cost base has soared by effectively US$100 million, or 19%, in the space of the year, which can only be partially attributed to an increase in output. The division’s gross margin has swung from 23.5% in Q1 2020 to just 9.7% in the quarter just gone, while its operating margin has collapsed from 12.2% in the opening quarter of 2020 to -7.6% in Q1 2021. CSI Solar made of profit of US$84 million in Q1 2020, but reported a US$52.7 million loss in Q1 2021.

Further price rises are therefore inevitable, and the company told analysts today that further price increases within its products are expected in later quarters, however the extent to which prices increase further will hinge on a number of moving parts.

Zhang did, however, state that it was important to put price pressures felt today into broader perspective. The cost of solar-grade glass, for instance, soared to such an extent that module manufacturers in China urged the government to intervene, however today the prices have not just normalised, but fallen below prices seen last year.

Such increases are therefore “not sustainable”, Zhang said, however the near trebling of polysilicon prices and a 3.5-fold increase in the cost of shipping will continue to place pressures on pricing for the foreseeable future.

While CSI Solar and other manufacturers look to steady the ship as much as possible over the coming months, developers will remain at the mercy of any subsequent waves.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, csi solar, glass, manufacturing, materials, materials crisis, polysilicon

Read Next

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

May 20, 2021
Canadian Solar has reported a jump in shipments and revenue, meeting the top end of its guidance, but warned of a challenging quarter for its manufacturing division after it slumped to a loss.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

May 19, 2021
In this exclusive video from Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Europe conference, we discuss solar PV's starring role in Europe's post-COVID 19 economic rival and the continent's plans to scale up deployment.

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

May 18, 2021
Major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has reported a rise in revenues as average selling prices (ASPs) inched upward in the opening quarter, however the firm’s ASPs could effectively double in Q2.

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

May 18, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has named Mengmeng (Pan) Li as the company’s new chief financial officer, replacing Haiyun Cao effective immediately.

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

May 17, 2021
Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

News

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

News

Listed solar tracker companies bearing the brunt of costs that show little sign of abating

Editors' Blog, Features

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021